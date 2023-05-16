EastEnders fans convinced newcomer Elaine will unearth a HUGE Walford secret

EastEnders fans believe that Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) will uncover a huge Walford secret that two residents have managed to keep hidden for months.

New Queen Vic landlady Elaine has wasted no time getting to know the punters, but while making new friends, she's also gained a new enemy in the form of Nish Panesar (Navin Choudhry).

During last night's EastEnders episode (Monday, May 15), Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) was seen walking around with a bandaged hand with his dad Nish.

Elaine instantly worked out that Vinny was the one who broke in and smashed up the Vic after she insulted Nish and barred both him and Suki from the pub.

As Elaine interrogated the other residents for information on the Panesar family, her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) ordered her not to start a war with the neighbours and leave it alone.

But fans are convinced that Elaine is about to discover the truth behind Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) forbidden affair.

Linda Carter demanded that her mum end the feud with the Panesars. (Image credit: BBC)

After overhearing their conversation, Eve, who has been embroiled in an affair with Nish's wife Suki for months, decided to try and use Elaine to get rid of Nish for good by getting him sent to prison again.

"It's about time someone round here had the guts to stand up to him," Eve said.

Later on, Eve told Suki that Nish had trashed the Vic and gave Elaine a tip-off not to drop the case so that he would be banged up again, allowing her to start a life with Suki.

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin have been in the midst of an affair behind Nish's back. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It soon dawned on Suki that Nish's sidekick Vinny had trashed the pub on behalf of his dad. So in an effort to save her lover's son from getting into trouble, Eve went back to Elaine and told her that she had lied about Nish.

She said: "The Panesars are our landlords and they keep putting the rent up. I blamed them and so I was trying to stir up trouble. The truth is that Nish is actually quite a decent bloke and Vinny wouldn't harm a fly."

Elaine wasn't taken in by Eve's lies. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Elaine wasn't convinced by Eve's words and accused Vinny of smashing up the Vic.

After a heart-to-heart with Linda, Elaine reluctantly decided to unbar the Panesars from the Vic in an effort to end their bad blood for Linda's sake.

With Elaine being thrown into the drama of Walford, fans think that it won't be long before she rumbles Suki and Eve's affair...

Yeah Elaine is definitely the next person to find out about Sukeve #EastendersMay 15, 2023 See more

#Eastenders Elaine has got the scoop on everyone. I can tell nothing passes her. She’s gonna know everyone’s business and 100% is gonna be the next person to find out about Suki and Eve!!May 15, 2023 See more

i reckon elaine or one of the six are gonna find out about sukeve and help them keep it a secret but also to take down nish. just from their conversations tonight i feel like it could all mean more down the line.. someone is gonna learn about it soon enough. #EastendersMay 15, 2023 See more

Theory: Elaine’s rearranged the barrel store? Could Alfie ask Elaine to refill a barrel in the future and she’ll possibly catch Suki and Eve in the alleyway after hearing them?#EastEndersMay 15, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.