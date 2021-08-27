'EastEnders' fans fear for Chelsea’s life after Gray's explosive showdown

EastEnders fans were left terrified and concerned for Gray Atkins’ (Toby-Alexander Smith) girlfriend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) in Thursday's episode after his violent outburst, which resulted in Chelsea breaking up with him.

As viewers know, the evil yet charming solicitor Gray has been wreaking havoc across Walford by murdering his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami). However, with his smooth-talking and pleasant personality, he’s so far managed to get away with these despicable crimes.

In last night’s episode, viewers were left worried that Chelsea could be another one of Gray’s victims after he spotted his murdered ex-wife’s ring on Chelsea’s finger, finally revealing his extreme temper and leaving Chelsea shaken up and furious.

Gray and Chelsea’s relationship has been far from smooth sailing, with Chelsea cheating on the serial killer with his associate and spending Gray’s money.

Last night’s episode saw Chelsea uninterested in joining Gray’s plan for the day, so she convinced Jack (Scott Maslen) to go to town with her and buy her mother, Denise (Diane Parish) an engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Gray is seething when he receives an email telling him that he’s been fired. Gray’s boss, Laura Awoyinka (Sarah Paul), has become increasingly suspicious of Gray’s behaviour over the past few weeks.

Outside a pawn shop, Chelsea fell in love with an expensive ring in the window. After trying to convince Jack to buy it for Denise, he refused, so Chelsea bought it for herself with Gray’s credit card.

A fuming Gray is left horrified when he notices the ring on Chelsea’s finger and he tells her that it’s Chantelle’s ring.

An adamant Chelsea refused to take it off, which only fuelled Gray’s anger even more, and resulted in him exploding with rage and violently screaming at her, finally revealing his dark side.

Horrifically, we saw Gray’s eyes focused on a knife in the dishwasher in the background, a shocking reminder of how his ex-wife met her deadly end.

EastEnders continues on BBC1.

Astounded, Chelsea slams the ring down on the counter and leaves. Later, Gray attempted to reconcile with her by offering to buy her dinner and a holiday to Cornwall.

But Chelsea is repulsed by his offer, saying the words “Spend a week with you? Over my dead body,” and throwing Gray’s credit card on the ground, ending their relationship.

Could that be the end for Chelsea once and for all? With Gray involved, those menacing final words could become literal for Chelsea...

