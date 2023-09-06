EastEnders fans guess return for LEGENDARY character — with a SHOCK twist

EastEnders fans believe that a major character is returning with a difference.

EastEnders fans believe that Cindy Williams Jr (Mimi Keene) is returning to the Square, but with an unexpected twist.

In last night's episode (Tuesday, September 5), Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was in turmoil after a devastating run-in with her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) at the Vic.

Her appearance has caused shockwaves in the Square, especially for Gina and Anna, who she abandoned nine years ago.

Cindy has desperately tried to rebuild her relationship with the Knight girls, but the pair have practically disowned her for abandoning them all those years ago.

Back at home, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) consoled a heartbroken Cindy after she was left humiliated by Gina.

Cindy Beale was in crisis as her daughters rejected her. (Image credit: BBC)

Ian and Peter promised Cindy that the girls would come round and the conversation soon landed on Cindy's other estranged daughter Cindy Jr.

Cindy panicked that she would ruin Cindy Jr's life if she learned that her mum was actually alive after 25 years.

"I just don't want her to have to deal with this. I mean, she's living this life in Germany with Liam Butcher and I'm just going to ruin it all. It's not fair on her, she doesn't even know who I am," Cindy said.

However, Peter soon updated Cindy on her daughter's whereabouts after all these years, telling her: "She's just broken up with Liam. She won't hear anything from him. Mum, she's gone away travelling."

He revealed that it was a messy breakup and she cut all ties with Liam, adding that she has gone away "to find herself."

Cindy Williams Jr is Cindy's fourth child who she gave birth to in prison. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Jr grew up believing that her mum had passed away in prison and arrived in Walford in 2013 where she lived with her half-siblings Lucy and Peter and Cindy's first husband Ian.

Cindy Jr's time on the Square was nothing short of dramatic, with her having to come to terms with the murder of sister Lucy and struggling as a teen mother after giving birth to daughter Beth.

Beth later went to live with her father, TJ Spraggan, and Cindy Jr left Walford in 2015 to live with her boyfriend Liam (James Forde) in Berlin, Germany.

Fans are convinced that Cindy Jr will make an explosive comeback to the Square but with a surprising twist — she will be recast!

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.