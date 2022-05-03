EastEnders fans heartbroken as Jean makes a SHOCK confession

EastEnders viewers were crushed during last night’s episode (Monday, May 2) after Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) made an earth-shattering revelation.

It was an emotional episode of EastEnders as Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) went to visit Jean in hospital following her bipolar episode, which led to her trying to take her own life.

Stacey saved her mum during the ordeal and now Jean has finally been admitted to hospital to get the help she needed after her mental health continued to spiral for weeks.

Last night, Stacey was busy packing a bag for her mum when she asked her former partner Martin Fowler (James Bye) to support her while she told Lily the truth about what happened.

Later, Stacey was left panicking after her car wouldn’t start, which was when Harvey volunteered to drive her to the hospital.

Harvey expressed his regret over what happened and decided to go into the hospital with Stacey after seeing how nervous she was.

The pair were introduced to a silent and disengaged Jean, who was facing the window with her back to them.

As they tried to initiate a conversation with her, they were met with silence as she stared out of the window, but Stacey and Harvey were left heartbroken when Jean made a shocking confession.

“I never loved you,” she said to Harvey, before looking at Stacey and saying, “I don’t think I ever loved you that much either.”

When they returned to the Square, Stacey revealed to Harvey how much she struggled with her mum’s condition growing up and it wasn’t long before she broke down in tears.

“Oh, Harvey, please. Please don’t leave me on my own. I can’t do it on my own again,” she pleaded.

“I won’t. I promise,” Harvey said, before the pair hugged each other.

Fans on social media were heartbroken after 'poor' Jean's shock admission…

