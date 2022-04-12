EastEnders fans fear Jean could be in 'grave danger' as her mental health worsens

EastEnders fans are hoping Jean Slater gets help before it's too late.

EastEnders viewers were begging for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to get professional help during last night’s episode (Monday, April 11) as her mental health continued to spiral out of control.

In last night’s dramatic EastEnders, Jean made a memorable entrance to the Square after stumbling out of a limo from a drunken night out.

A concerned Martin Fowler (James Bye) took Jean back to his house after she told him that she had been out all night with a bunch of strangers who were on a stag do.

Back at his house, Martin was taken aback to see Jean searching through Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) luggage and wearing her clothes.

Martin quizzed Jean on her whereabouts last night, to which she happily said: “Oh, we went to so many places I lost count.”

Jean became suspicious of why Martin was asking her lots of questions, but she soon forgot when he questioned if she knew what the men’s names were.

Jean was busy hunting through Linda's luggage. (Image credit: BBC)

“Al, Muncher, Bungalow. It’s Bungalow’s wedding today. And he would’ve invited me, but they’re over on numbers,” she replied.

But, as Jean tried to rush off, Martin noticed that her tights had been ripped and she had a cut on her knee.

“How did you rip your tights? That cut on your knee, that looks pretty sore, Jean,” Martin anxiously asked.

Jean batted it off that it was nothing and swooned over one of Linda’s dresses, but Martin was still worried and asked if the men had tried to take advantage of her.

Martin was relieved to hear that they hadn’t, and it wasn’t long before Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) showed up, worried about her mum.

Jean was less than happy to see her and when Stacey told her that she had a doctor’s appointment on Friday, Jean soon knew that it had been Stacey impersonating her on the phone. She was outraged and said that Stacey was the one who needed help and not her.

Jean was less than pleased to see daughter Stacey show up. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Jean wanted to clear the air with ex Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) after she made a move on Rocky (Brian Conley). However, when Jean explained that it was because Harvey wasn’t giving her enough attention that she had turned to Rocky, he was furious and stormed out of the café.

After, Jean was ecstatic to see her stag do pals from last night taking wedding pictures outside The Queen Vic and was eager to join in on the fun.

The groom was determined to get away from Jean and told his new wife to throw the bouquet but to make sure Jean didn’t catch it.

Jean forced herself into the group and caught the bouquet, taking it as a sign from her late friend Daniel that she should propose to Harvey.

Jean was over the moon after she caught the bride's bouquet. (Image credit: BBC)

“I caught it,” she enthused, “Oh, today has been such a bad day, but I caught it. Oh! Thank you Daniel.”

She soon showed up at Harvey’s house with the flowers behind her back and got on one knee to pop the question. Will a startled Harvey say yes?

Fans on social media expressed their concerns over Jean’s behaviour and want her to seek help before it’s too late…

That poor couple. The bride literally had one job 😅. But seriously, I hope Jean gets the help she needs before she puts herself in grave danger #EastEndersApril 11, 2022 See more

Can someone get Jean the help she needs.. this is so triggering! #EastEndersApril 11, 2022 See more

I hope Jean gets help real soon #EastendersApril 11, 2022 See more

Jean needs that doctors appointment sooner rather than later. #eastendersApril 11, 2022 See more

I hope jean gets help soon #EastEndersApril 11, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.