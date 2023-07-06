EastEnders fans in stitches at unlikely character's OUTRAGEOUS antics
EastEnders fans couldn't stop laughing at a surprising character's unexpected behaviour.
EastEnders fans were in hysterics at Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) surprising drunk behaviour at Whitney Dean's (Shone McGarty) house party during last night's episode (Wednesday, July 5).
Last night, Whitney decided to host a house party to welcome her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) into the home she shared with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).
As the party got into full swing, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) showed up with her boyfriend Reiss, who was clearly feeling nervous about the situation as he started giving out financial advice to party host Chelsea.
Quickly avoiding the conversation, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) pointed out Reiss' awkward behaviour to Sonia as he joked: "I think she's going to hit him."
"Oh no, don't say that. He's just a little bit socially awkward. When he talks about his work, it makes him relax," Sonia replied.
Soon enough, Whitney decided to take matters into her own hands and interrupted his conversation about workplace pensions by pouring him a drink and asking if he was dancing.
As the pair did a shot together, Chelsea and Zack couldn't help but laugh at Reiss' disgusted reaction to the alcohol as Whitney dragged Reiss to the dancefloor.
But when the tune 'Everybody Get Up' by Five came on the speaker, a drunk Reiss ripped off his jacket and started dancing as he encouraged the partygoers to get involved.
While Reiss rapped and danced along to the music, he suddenly tore off his shirt as everyone erupted into cheers and laughter, before an excited Zack jumped in to join him.
Given Reiss' usually shy and awkward attitude, fans loved seeing this unexpected side to the accountant and couldn't stop laughing at his drunkenness...
Omg Reiss dancing is the best thing ever 😂😂😂 he needs to be given a lifetime contract asap #EastEndersJuly 5, 2023
Reiss was hilarious tonight drunk 😂 #EastEndersJuly 5, 2023
DRUNK REISS WHAT A LEGEND #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/08oEbYHRumJuly 5, 2023
i love how reiss went from giving out financial advice to rapping and dancing at the end of the party🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #EastEndersJuly 5, 2023
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.