EastEnders fans in stitches at unlikely character's OUTRAGEOUS antics

EastEnders fans were in hysterics at Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) surprising drunk behaviour at Whitney Dean's (Shone McGarty) house party during last night's episode (Wednesday, July 5).

Last night, Whitney decided to host a house party to welcome her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) into the home she shared with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).

As the party got into full swing, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) showed up with her boyfriend Reiss, who was clearly feeling nervous about the situation as he started giving out financial advice to party host Chelsea.

Quickly avoiding the conversation, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) pointed out Reiss' awkward behaviour to Sonia as he joked: "I think she's going to hit him."

"Oh no, don't say that. He's just a little bit socially awkward. When he talks about his work, it makes him relax," Sonia replied.

A drunk Reiss Colwell stripped off at Whitney Dean's house party! (Image credit: BBC)

Soon enough, Whitney decided to take matters into her own hands and interrupted his conversation about workplace pensions by pouring him a drink and asking if he was dancing.

As the pair did a shot together, Chelsea and Zack couldn't help but laugh at Reiss' disgusted reaction to the alcohol as Whitney dragged Reiss to the dancefloor.

But when the tune 'Everybody Get Up' by Five came on the speaker, a drunk Reiss ripped off his jacket and started dancing as he encouraged the partygoers to get involved.

While Reiss rapped and danced along to the music, he suddenly tore off his shirt as everyone erupted into cheers and laughter, before an excited Zack jumped in to join him.

Given Reiss' usually shy and awkward attitude, fans loved seeing this unexpected side to the accountant and couldn't stop laughing at his drunkenness...

