EastEnders fans in tears after Jack's DEVASTATING confession

EastEnders fans were emotional after Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) made a tear-jerking confession to Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) during last night's episode (Thursday, November 30).

Stacey tearfully confessed to the police officer that she had planted the wrench on Theo Hawthorne's (William Ellis) body to make it look like Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) acted in self defence when he attacked him for trying to rape Stacey.

Jack was furious and told her that he would be perverting the course of justice and could lose his job if he kept quiet.

However, he considered that if he did come clean, that it could jeopardise Stacey's case against her stalker Theo and let him walk free, as well as send her back to prison for falsifying evidence.

Jack soon realised that Eve and Jean were in on it too and bashed Stacey for not thinking about their baby granddaughter Charli Slater.

Stacey sobbed and begged Jack not to dob her in, but he reassured her that he wouldn't tell anyone even though what she did was wrong.

Jack and Stacey Slater opened up to each other. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack added that if Freddie hadn't intervened, Stacey would have been another statistic.

"You did the wrong thing, but you fought back, and I've got to respect that," he told her.

As the pair had a drink together, they had an emotional heart-to-heart about their previous partners and Jack made a heartbreaking confession about his late wife Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack), who tragically passed away after drowning in a swimming pool on their wedding day.

Stacey brought up the fact that it's hard to move on from those special relationships and asked Jack that it must have been like that for him and Ronnie.

"Yeah, we were. I miss her. You know, I walk through the Square and I think I see her jogging past, just like the first day we met," he replied.

Jack spoke about his soulmate Ronnie Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey then spoke about her late husband Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements), who died after tragically falling off the roof of the Vic in 2010.

"Me and Bradley were like that," she said. "I mean, we were kids, really, and it always felt so sweet and innocent. Never met anyone like him since."

When Jack asked if Bradley was the love of her life, she admitted that sometimes it was more like they were just friends and didn't really push her buttons.

The pair briefly spoke about Stacey's famous affair with Bradley's dad Max Branning (Jake Wood) and the conversation soon fell on Ronnie once again.

Although he never actually said it, Jack hinted that Ronnie was the love of his life as he shared: "I love Denise, but, you know, some things you got to work at."

Fans were in tears at Jack's heartfelt confession and how much he loved Ronnie...

Jack basically saying that he’ll never love anyone like he did Ronnie was so emotional🥺❤️.#EastEndersNovember 30, 2023 See more

Jack talking about Ronnie 🥺😍 #Rack Will forever be in my heart 💔😭❤🥺😍 #EastEnders @bbceastendersNovember 30, 2023 See more

Jack talking about Ronnie 🥲❤️❤️❤️ #EastEndersNovember 30, 2023 See more

Jack acknowledging that Ronnie is the love of his life so personal to me #Eastenders 🥹🥰November 30, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.