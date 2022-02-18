'EastEnders' fans joke that they are 'cringing' after awkward scene in a park

'EastEnders' fans were cringing at a particular scene which involved Jada Lennox.

EastEnders viewers were left feeling embarrassed during last night’s episode (Thursday, Feb. 17) when Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) went to meet her friends at the park.

After stealing a customer’s money, Jada was fired from her job at Denise Fox’s (Diane Parish) salon. She then went on to steal a bottle of alcohol from the Minute Mart with the help of Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips), before meeting her friends, Mels and Chess, at the playground.

The crew spotted Will watching and Jada encouraged him to join them, where he had a swig of the drink he helped steal.

“You ever had a drink before?” one of the teenagers jibed. “Yeah,” he said, before spitting it out, which made the girls laugh at him.

Jada then said: “Let’s get some tunes on,” while the teenagers filmed her dancing to some music.

Jada was dancing and drinking in the playground after being fired from her job. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers weren't keen on the scene though and found it too cringy... however, their teenagers' fun was soon put to an abrupt end when Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) showed up.

“William Mitchell!” Honey interrupted. Jada’s friends mocked Will while Jada was convinced that Will had been telling tales and asked, “Did you say we were here?”

“No. I swear,” he replied.

“I saw you on one of those TikTaks,” Honey said, which earned her a snicker from the teenagers. “Not so smart after all, are we? Now come on, you need to be at home.”

Sharon soon stepped in, which left Jada feeling rather embarrassed as she said: “What? I thought you were looking after Alyssa?”

“Come on,” Sharon abruptly said, before Jada rolled her eyes and stormed off with Sharon in tow.

One particular viewer was 'cringing to death' at the scene, while other fans soon followed suit with similar opinions on social media…

Cringing to death at that Jada scene in the park 😲 #eastenders #eeFebruary 17, 2022 See more

The second hand embarrassment from that park scene 🥴 #EastEndersFebruary 17, 2022 See more

#EastEnders bro this dialogue is terrible & what teenagers are drinking in a kids park in the middle of the day lmaoFebruary 17, 2022 See more

That scene of them dancing made me cringe hard #EastEndersFebruary 17, 2022 See more

that whole scene with jada dancing was so forced 💀😭 #eastendersFebruary 17, 2022 See more

By the time Sharon got Jada home, she wasn't happy that the teenager had been shrugging off her parental duties. After giving her a few home truths, Sharon told her granddaughter's mother to get out of her sight.

With the women constantly arguing over what is best for little Alyssa, will they ever see eye-to-eye?

EastEnders continues tonight at 8:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.