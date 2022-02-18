'EastEnders' fans joke that they are 'cringing' after awkward scene in a park

By published

'EastEnders' viewers found one particular scene from last night's episode hard to watch.

jada Mitchell at work in EastEnders
'EastEnders' fans were cringing at a particular scene which involved Jada Lennox. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were left feeling embarrassed during last night’s episode (Thursday, Feb. 17) when Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) went to meet her friends at the park.

After stealing a customer’s money, Jada was fired from her job at Denise Fox’s (Diane Parish) salon. She then went on to steal a bottle of alcohol from the Minute Mart with the help of Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips), before meeting her friends, Mels and Chess, at the playground.

The crew spotted Will watching and Jada encouraged him to join them, where he had a swig of the drink he helped steal.

“You ever had a drink before?” one of the teenagers jibed. “Yeah,” he said, before spitting it out, which made the girls laugh at him.

Jada then said: “Let’s get some tunes on,” while the teenagers filmed her dancing to some music.

Jada and her friends dance in the park

Jada was dancing and drinking in the playground after being fired from her job. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers weren't keen on the scene though and found it too cringy... however, their teenagers' fun was soon put to an abrupt end when Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) showed up. 

“William Mitchell!” Honey interrupted. Jada’s friends mocked Will while Jada was convinced that Will had been telling tales and asked, “Did you say we were here?”

“No. I swear,” he replied.

“I saw you on one of those TikTaks,” Honey said, which earned her a snicker from the teenagers. “Not so smart after all, are we? Now come on, you need to be at home.”

Sharon soon stepped in, which left Jada feeling rather embarrassed as she said: “What? I thought you were looking after Alyssa?”

“Come on,” Sharon abruptly said, before Jada rolled her eyes and stormed off with Sharon in tow.

One particular viewer was 'cringing to death' at the scene, while other fans soon followed suit with similar opinions on social media…

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

By the time Sharon got Jada home, she wasn't happy that the teenager had been shrugging off her parental duties. After giving her a few home truths, Sharon told her granddaughter's mother to get out of her sight. 

With the women constantly arguing over what is best for little Alyssa, will they ever see eye-to-eye? 

EastEnders continues tonight at 8:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.   

Grace Morris
Grace Morris

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.


Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series! 