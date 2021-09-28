'EastEnders' fans left unsettled as Harvey manipulates Bobby Beale

EastEnders fans deemed Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) ‘manipulative’ in last night’s episode (Monday Sept. 27) as Harvey decided to use Dana’s (Barbara Smith) boyfriend, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), to his advantage, and involve him in his conniving plan to convince his daughter to go to university.

Fans will know that Harvey did not approve of his daughter Dana's relationship with Bobby after discovering that Bobby was sent to prison for killing his sister. But Harvey managed to come round when Bobby and Dana convinced him that Bobby was a good person.

However, their relationship has shattered once again after Dana was brutally beaten up in a hate attack, where Bobby froze in fear and failed to help her, which infuriated Harvey.

Harvey has been putting on a nice-guy act since he arrived in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode, Dana quickly hid her university acceptance letter from Harvey, who, after the incident, was hopeful that her and Bobby would split up, but much to Harvey’s dismay, Dana decided to stick by Bobby.

The couple were on cloud nine when they met up for breakfast and Bobby gave Dana a gold heart charm and told her that he loved her.

Meanwhile at home, Harvey is shocked to discover Dana’s university acceptance letter in her dressing gown pocket.

When Dana returned home, a furious Harvey confronted her and said, “Ever since you were a little kid, you’ve wanted to be a nurse. All of a sudden Bobby Beale turns up.”

Dana was adamant that Bobby had nothing to do with it, but Harvey didn’t listen and accused Dana of throwing away her future for Bobby and blamed him for putting thoughts into her head.

Last night's 'EastEnders' saw Harvey's dark side emerge. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Harvey turned up at Bobby’s house and told him that Dana had deferred her place at university and that he needed Bobby to convince Dana to accept the place.

Bobby was reluctant to help, but a devious Harvey decided to play with Bobby’s vulnerable emotions.

After insisting that going to university was all she ever wanted since she was little, Harvey said, “Take it from her old man, if she stays here, if she misses this window of opportunity because of you, she’s going to resent you for it a few years down the line.

"You and me, we both just want what’s best for her, right, Bobby?"

To catch up on tonight's episode of #EastEnders click this link 👉 https://t.co/XmEXES7JSo pic.twitter.com/u4V1pka8JRSeptember 27, 2021 See more

But, things took a turn for the worse when Bobby did as Harvey asked and attempted to convince Dana to go to university.

She was furious that Bobby wouldn’t accept her decision, just like her dad, and she ended the relationship, throwing the gold charm Bobby had gifted her on the ground.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concerns over Harvey’s interfering and unsettling ways, convinced there is a sinister side to him lurking...

harvey makes me feel so uncomfortable. there’s something so unsettling about him but i can’t quite put my finger on it. #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Harvey is so manipulative honestly, definitely not the loving family man he appears #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Harvey is very controlling over Dana’s life and seems like he done it for a very long time…Thinking he knows best, their father and daughter relationship is very strained #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Don't let Harvey pressure you Bobby. 😬😬 He's trying to break things off between you and Dana. #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Harvey is so manipulative. #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Harvey is only thinking of what he wants for Dana not what she wants #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Harvey using his manipulation again to get Bobby to get Dana to go to university. 😡 There is something about Harvey… 🤔 #EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

There’s gotta be something more sinister going on with Harvey, right? He can’t just be an overbearing parent surely? Anyone else feel like there’s something more going on? 🤔#EastEndersSeptember 27, 2021 See more

Is this really the end for Dana and Bobby? Or will Bobby manage to show Dana that he's nothing like controlling Harvey?

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:30 pm- see our TV Guide for full listings.