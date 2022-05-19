EastEnders fans 'obsessed' after spotting THIS familiar face in Janine’s twisted plan

EastEnders fans were quick to notice a familiar face involved in Janine Butcher's sadistic scam.

EastEnders viewers were delighted to notice a familiar face that was involved in Janine Butcher’s (Charlie Brooks) deviant plan during last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 18), which saw her scam Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) out of £50,000.

Janine reverted back to her scheming ways in EastEnders last night after she offered Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) £25,000 to leave Walford.

Unhappy that Linda is getting close to her estranged husband, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Janine went to drastic lengths to get Linda to leave for good.

However, Linda later insisted Janine hand over £50,000, thinking that she wouldn’t be able to come up with that eye-watering demand.

After seeing that Nancy was prepared to pay the full amount of money for her and Zack’s new restaurant business, Janine soon came up with a calculating plan.

She recruited her old scammer friend to pose as an estate agent to meet Nancy and Zack, meanwhile, Janine pretended to be Nancy and met with the real estate agent to turn down the property.

Fans were quick to point out where they had seen Janine's scammer friend from. (Image credit: BBC)

The estate agent pressured Nancy and Zack to transfer the full amount immediately as there was another person interested in buying the restaurant.

Determined not to lose out on their dream business, Nancy transferred £50,000 to the account and the pair were overjoyed, thinking that they had got the restaurant they desperately wanted.

The pair reunited and even though Janine had to pay her scammer friend 50%, she was delighted with how perfectly the plan went.

“Even though your fees are very high, I do know that I’ve gone to the right woman for the job,” Janine said.

As the scenes unfolded, eagle-eyed fans instantly recognised the actress from, ironically, a scamming advert...

Not EastEnders casting the 'it's a scam' lady to play... a scam artist! pic.twitter.com/IZKCeUSvIUMay 18, 2022 See more

Obsessed with her appearing in EastEnders to scam the carters pic.twitter.com/v1RrFQKbvKMay 18, 2022 See more

cackling they’ve got the woman from “see what i did there, it’s a scam” ad to play a scam artist #EastEndersMay 18, 2022 See more

Not this icon turning up in EastEnders to scam the residents of Walford pic.twitter.com/CW4wmeQzv6May 18, 2022 See more

Later on, Janine showed up at the café to meet Linda.

“I’ve got your money,” Janine told her.

“What did you do? Rob a bank or something?” Linda asked.

“Something,” she replied.

“And when can I expect to get it?” Linda questioned.

“I can transfer it to you straight away. On one condition. You are gone by the end of tomorrow. I want you out of Walford for good,” Janine said.

Linda protested, saying that she needed to sort things out and say goodbye to Ollie, but Janine wasn’t having any of it. Will her scamming ways be uncovered?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.