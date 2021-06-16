EastEnders fans 'obsessed' by THIS Danny Dyer moment last night

EastEnders fans can't get enough of the on-screen chemistry between Danny and his real-life daughter, Dani.

EastEnders fans have been heaping praise on actor Danny Dyer after he was joined by real-life daughter, Dani Dyer on the soap last night.

The Tuesday night double bill saw Danny's character Mick Carter desperately trying to get to the hospital so that he wouldn't miss wife Linda Cater's baby scan.

Fans of the soap will already know that Linda is currently six months pregnant with Max Branning's baby after she had an affair with him earlier this year.

With Max no longer in Walford, Mick and Linda have reunited and agreed to raise the baby together. But Linda was left worried last night that Mick had changed his mind after he failed to turn up for the scan... not realising he was helping pregnant cab driver Janette who had gone into labour.

Danny was joined by daughter Dani on EastEnders last night. (Image credit: BBC)

Janette, played by Danny's real-life daughter, Dani Dyer, was meant to be driving Mick to the maternity hospital when her waters suddenly broke and Mick had to take over the driving.

Once at the hospital she was desperate for Mick to stay with her after realising that her own partner wasn't going to make it back in time for the birth. Poor Mick was left with no choice but to help, and fans couldn't get enough of the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Dani...

Omg obsessed with this Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer collab on #EastEnders https://t.co/XkodkzftvLJune 15, 2021 See more

Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer on Eastenders acting together, loving it😅 #EastEndersJune 15, 2021 See more

Danny and Dani Dyer together are hilarious 😂😂😂 #eastendersJune 15, 2021 See more

The EastEnders double bill saw Mick and Linda decide to reveal Linda's pregnancy in The Vic, but instead of admitting that Max is the father, they told everyone that Mick was about to become a dad for the sixth time.

At the moment the only people who know the truth about Max being the daddy are Sharon and Nancy... but this is Walford after all and nothing tends to stay a secret for long.

Can Mick and Linda really pull off this huge lie?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One, however schedules have changed because of the football.

This week EastEnders airs on Tuesday and Wednesday (see our TV Guide for full listings) and you can also watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer now.