'EastEnders' star Danny Dyer teams up with real life daughter Dani for surprise cameo

EastEnders fans are getting a treat in Monday night's (14th June) episode as real-life father and daughter are teaming up for some hilarious hospital scenes.

In the episode, Dani Dyer stars as Jeanette, a pregnant taxi driver who gives Danny Dyer's character Mick Carter a lift to the hospital. Mick is already stressed as he's late for wife Linda's (Kellie Bright) baby scan, so he begs Jeanette to get him there quickly.

But naturally, things don't go smoothly as Jeanette's waters break on the way to the hospital, forcing Mick to take the wheel of the cab and rush her to the hospital. So Mick ends up with far more on his plate than expected, having two pregnant women to contend with!

Dani Dyer makes her EastEnders debut as a pregnant taxi driver. (Image credit: BBC)

In Monday's episode, fans will see Jeanette being supported by Mick as her waters have broken, as her partner is away in Newcastle and not able to be present at the birth. This causes complications for Mick, who wanted to be there for Linda's scan. Recently, he was stunned to find out that his wife is five months pregnant with Max Branning's child after their affair late last year.

It's not known if Dani will return for another cameo at a later date, so far she's only in this standalone episode creating more drama for Mick!

Dani Dyer welcomed her first child, Santiago, in February,and dad Danny also took to social media to share his delight at the new arrival. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Mick Carter actor wrote: "So my baby had a baby. F**k me we needed some joy this year. So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut. ❤️❤️"

Dani Dyer has been working with her dad, Danny Dyer on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders scheduling has been altered due to the Euros, but fans can currently watch episodes on demand via iPlayer if they don't want to wait. The episode featuring Dani's cameo is available to watch now.