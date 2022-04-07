EastEnders fans outraged as Linda lashes out at Frankie

EastEnders viewers were fuming after last night’s episode (Wednesday, April. 6) as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) lashed out at Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and blamed her for ruining her marriage with Mick (Danny Dyer).

During last night’s EastEnders, Frankie caught Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and Mick nearly kissing. However, a flustered Mick quickly hid what was happening and Frankie reassured him that she was glad to see him happy.

Later on, a hungover Linda showed up at the pub and Mick quickly left after spotting her, leaving Frankie to cover for him.

“I want to see my son,” Linda demanded.

“Oh. Ollie’s not here. He’s at the holiday club. I don’t know what time he will be back,” Frankie told her.

Linda then asked to speak to Mick, to which Frankie told her that he was out.

An already annoyed Linda became even more irritated when Frankie refused to serve her white wine while she waited for Mick to return.

Frankie caught Mick and Janine in the act. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Fed up of waiting, Linda decided to take matters into her own hands and go behind the bar to get the drink herself.

When Frankie attempted to stop her, Linda fumed, “Well, if you won’t serve me, Frankie, what do you expect? And I don’t think you’re in any position to tell me which side of my own bar I can stand in my own pub.”

Frankie tried to interject but Linda quickly interrupted her, saying, “For goodness sake, it’s a boozer. I’m having one drink. Get a grip.”

Linda refused to wait any longer to see Ollie and was adamant that she would go and get him herself.

“No, Linda. You can’t. It’s taken weeks to get Ollie to go. He misses you so much, and he’s only just stopped sleeping in with Mick. You know how important routine is. You drag him out, and you will take him straight back to crying and wetting the bed,” Frankie said.

Linda was clearly wounded by her words and refused to believe her, saying that Mick told her Ollie was fine.

Linda said some harsh words to Frankie. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

“He knows when you’re drinking, ok? He notices things. Linda, please. You can’t do this to him,” Frankie begged.

But things took a turn for the worst and Linda became furious with Frankie, blaming her for making Ollie upset and shouting that her marriage fell apart because she and her 'dirty, perverted' mother showed up.

“You should have stayed where you belonged, Frankie. Out of sight and in the past,” Linda seethed.

Fans on social media shared their outrage at Linda’s harsh words to poor Frankie…

How is it Frankie's fault Linda? Blaming Mick's child abuse on Frankie 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡. I WILL NEVER forgive Linda for that. #EastEndersApril 6, 2022 See more

Linda’s comments to Frankie was well out of order and she didn’t deserve that. #Eastenders @bbceastendersApril 6, 2022 See more

Linda lashing out at poor Frankie like that is so disgusting she needs professional help #EastEndersApril 6, 2022 See more

linda leave frankie alone?? #EastendersApril 6, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.