EastEnders fans predict another DEATH for New Year!

EastEnders fans are convinced The Six will claim another victim at New Year!

With Keanu Taylor dead and Nish Panesar in a bad way in hospital, you'd think the festive killing spree is over.

But fans aren't convinced!

They reckon the murderous women of Walford will kill again.

And they reckon their victim could be Rocky Cotton!

Will Rocky realise what's gone on? (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky, in his own words, "had a skinful" on Christmas night and was staggering around Albert Square trying to find estranged wife Kathy.

But as he went, Rocky caught a glimpse of the goings on inside the burned-out cafe, where The Six were hiding Keanu's body under the floorboards.

And as his memories are gradually coming back he's realised he saw Sharon in her wedding dress outside the cafe, and he can't work out why.

He seems determined to get to the bottom of the mystery - much to the concern of the women.

Is Rocky going to be another victim? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

We know Rocky, played by fan fave Brian Conley, is leaving EastEnders soon, and fans are convinced his involvement with The Six will lead to his exit.

But will he die - another victim of the women? It's possible!

Obviously, the fans have some theories!

Some fans think Rocky's going to die. Possibly on New Year's Eve!

"Brown bread," one fan predicted.

"I think #TheSix is going to have to get rid of Rocky some way," said another fan. While another darkly warned: "Rocky better mind his business before he ends up lying next to Keanu."

I think #TheSix is going to have to get rid of Rocky some way. #EastEndersDecember 28, 2023 See more

Rocky better mind his business before he ends up lying next to Keanu. 😂#EastEndersDecember 27, 2023 See more

Rocky, New Year’s Eve/day, brown bread. That’s my theory 🤣 #EastEndersDecember 28, 2023 See more

Surely Rocky won’t just go quietly? #EastEnders #TheSixDecember 28, 2023 See more

In today's episode of EastEnders (Thursday, December 28) Suki suggests shopping Rocky to the police for burning down the cafe - meaning he'd go to prison.

Kathy isn't sure about the plan. But it seems like a solution to their problems.

So will Rocky be seeing in the New Year in a cell? Or on a slab?! Only time will tell!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One but schedules change over the Christmas period so check our TV Guide for more information.