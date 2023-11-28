EastEnders fans predict HEARTBREAKING twist that will DESTROY Suki

EastEnders fans think there's a devastating twist in store for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as they feared another one of her children could be killed off during last night's episode (Monday, November 27).

Suki has been desperate to escape her marriage from controlling Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and run away with her secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who have been having an affair for months.

Suki was on the verge of running away with Eve until she took a tumble down the stairs and Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) later rumbled their affair. He blackmailed her into dropping Eve and even tried to kill the former lawyer by cutting the brakes on a car she was going to drive.

However, Vinny has done a complete 180 recently and has given Suki his blessing to be with the woman she loves after he realised how unhappy she was.

Determined to make a quick getaway, Suki wrote Nish a goodbye letter and Vinny went behind his dad's back to get some money to tide her over.

Suki later reunited with Eve as she revealed that she was leaving Nish for good and wanted to run away with her.

Vinny Panesar helped his mum Suki with an escape plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve agreed to go with her, but the pair needed a few more hours to finalise details and Eve wanted to be there to support Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) through Theo Hawthorne's court hearing.

Suki rushed home before Nish could read the letter and was nearly caught in the act by Nish, until Vinny arrived who questioned why she was still in the Square.

However, Suki panicked when she realised that Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) knew what she was up to and had read the letter.

Not only that, but Priya also knew Vinny was in on it too and Suki threatened to kick her out of the house, leaving her and daughter Avani homeless if she didn't keep quiet.

Later on, a desperate Suki offered Priya £2000 to keep what she knew to herself. But Priya decided to one up Suki and demanded another £1000 on top.

Outside the Minute Mart, Suki shared a heartfelt moment with Vinny, who told her that he was proud of her for going after what she wanted and that he loved her.

Priya Nandra-Hart blackmailed Suki in exchange for her silence. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki stole the money from the family's call centre business and handed it to Priya, ordering her to not utter a word about Vinny to Nish.

However, the pair were oblivious that Nish had watched the whole exchange from a window.

Worried fans now believe that Vinny might meet a grisly end at the hands of Nish if he were to discover that he helped Suki run away...

I am also very worried about what may happen to Vinny, like surely they wouldn’t kill off another one of Suki’s children and her last remaining child on the square #VinnyPanesar #Eastenders #SukiPanesar pic.twitter.com/eYrUdA7WiFNovember 27, 2023 See more

actually incredibly worried for vinny now. we all think it was gonna be eve or suki getting hurt in the crossfire of this.. but if vinny is found out for helping suki try and leave.. and he’s the only one nish can find.. not gonna go well for him. #EastendersNovember 27, 2023 See more

I just have such a feeling that Vinny has had a quick redemption arc because Nish is REALLY going to hurt him this week to make us hate him more 😭 #EastEndersNovember 27, 2023 See more

okay now i’m even more convinced that us all immediately thinking nish would go after eve was a red herring and nish is gonna get suki where he knows it’ll cut deep - going after vinny. HER boy... #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8v1Xkz9jfeNovember 27, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.