EastEnders fans root for 'Sukeve' as Suki and Eve are caught in the act

EastEnders viewers are rooting for 'Sukeve' after their affair was exposed by Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) who caught the forbidden lovers in bed together.

A shocking secret came to light during last night's EastEnders episode (Thursday, October 13) as Kheerat walked in on his mum in bed with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

A panicked Suki tried to tell him that it wasn't what it looked like and Kheerat accused Eve of befriending Suki just so that she could sleep with her.

As Kheerat pleaded with Suki to tell him what was going on, Suki asked Eve to leave and she was left heartbroken by Suki rejecting her once again.

Eve begged Suki to use the opportunity to tell Kheerat the truth, but Suki refused to fight for the relationship as she still wasn't ready to come out.

Kheerat soon realised Eve's deep love for Suki and shunned her for mistreating Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and her daughter, Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) for being bisexual.

Eve begged Suki to confess everything to Kheerat. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat pressed Suki to be honest and realise her true feelings as he begged: "Mum, just be honest with me. Please, just be honest with yourself. Who are you?"

Suki broke down in tears and replied: "I don't know."

Later on, Kheerat and Suki had a heart-to-heart where Suki opened up about her feelings, saying that she could never truly be herself as her husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) emotionally abused her throughout their marriage.

Meanwhile, a devastated Eve was reeling from Suki's rejection once again and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) encouraged her to move on and warned her that if she kept chasing the relationship, it would ruin her. Will Stacey's words be enough to stop Eve from pursuing a relationship with Suki?

Despite Suki struggling to acknowledge her relationship with Eve and accepting her sexuality, fans are still supporting the couple and are convinced that they will reunite...

We went from Suki crying happy tears yesterday to Suki crying tears of pain today. Suki is so deep in her fear of coming out that she hurt the woman she loves. 😢But #Sukeve is not over. #Suki #Eve #EastEndersOctober 13, 2022 See more

I'm in bloody tears, yet again! Not even sure I want to do the screenshots tonight. 😭 #Sukeve will be back together though, I'm sure! 🌈♥️ #EastEndersOctober 13, 2022 See more

(21/40) #EastEnders Suki explained in this very scene to Eve on Wednesday how she was "Terrified" but she also said the day before how she wants to take things at her own pace. Eve is aware of this and would wait for Suki for when the time is right. Sukeve will definitely reunite pic.twitter.com/FXw6npnntmOctober 14, 2022 See more

Still hoping Suki and Eve will have a future together 🥰 #EastEndersOctober 13, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.