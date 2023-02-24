EastEnders fans predict Ravi's Christmas murder in shock 'stalker' twist

EastEnders fans think Ravi Gulati may be the murdered male in the flashforward episode.

EastEnders fans think that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) could be the unknown dead body from the Christmas flashforward episode as they predicted that his obsession for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) could take a sinister turn.

With Denise currently feeling neglected in her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), she found herself running into the arms of Ravi, who made it more than obvious that he was attracted to her.

The pair have since kissed, but Denise instantly regretted it and has been desperately fighting temptations in a bid to stay loyal to Jack.

During last night's EastEnders episode (Thursday, February 23), Denise almost gave in to Ravi's charms as she went to see him in the hotel room he had organised for a night of passion.

It was clear that Denise was feeling guilty about lying to Jack before she left and turned down Ravi as he tried to kiss her.

A hesitant Denise admitted to Ravi that she didn't know why she was there, before Ravi told her that they have "something special" together. Ravi showered her with compliments and reassured her that he understood how invisible she felt.

Denise Fox almost gave in to temptation. (Image credit: BBC)

They kissed once again, before Denise interrupted the act to go to the bathroom. But as the lovers had a moment in bed, Denise got cold feet and was adamant that their fling was over.

She returned home and made up with Jack, but it wasn't long before Ravi was calling Denise as he menacingly stood outside her house watching her every move.

After the dark turn of events, fans now believe that Ravi will turn into an obsessive stalker and could meet his grisly demise over Christmas.

The episode saw six Walford women — Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic. Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne and a man was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

An unknown male was killed at the Vic in the Christmas flashforward episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi also has a connection to Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as he made her believe that she killed Ranveer (Anil Goutam) and let her son Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) take the blame and get sent to prison. Could she have exposed Ravi's lies and killed him?

With a potential stalker twist on the horizon, fans took to Twitter to guess that Ravi could be the Christmas corpse...

After catching up on Eastenders, I’m convinced Ravi is the one who ends up dead. He’s starting to stalk Denise #EastendersFebruary 23, 2023 See more

I think Ravi is gonna become an obsessive stalker towards Denise & Suki will find out he was the one who killed Ranveer & that makes him a contender to be the dead body at Christmas... #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/64hzxQ2xN9February 23, 2023 See more

I wonder if we’re heading down the route of Ravi becoming extremely obsessed with Denise, I definitely think it’s a strong possibility he’s the dead body on Christmas Day #EastEndersFebruary 23, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders could Ravi be the dead body at Xmas? Well the way that he’s currently obsessed with Denise, it’s a strong possibility.#eastendersFebruary 23, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.