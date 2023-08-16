EastEnders fans predict SICKENING twist as Suki's health takes a SUDDEN turn

By Grace Morris
published

EastEnders fans think they know the sinister reason behind Suki Panesar's declining health.

Suki Panesar faces Nish Panesar in EastEnders
EastEnders fans believe there's a horrifying reason behind Suki Panesar's worrying symptoms. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have worked out what's wrong with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) after she went to the doctors about her worrying health symptoms during last night's episode (Tuesday, August 15).

Recently, Suki's forbidden lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) came to her rescue after she had a dizzy spell and nearly fainted at the Minute Mart.

Suki dismissed husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and son Vinny's (Shiv Jalota) concerns about her wellbeing and insisted that she was fine to go to work.

Later on, a concerned Eve popped into the Minute Mart to see Suki and persuaded her to see a doctor as she walked Suki to the doctor's surgery herself.

Suki Panesar talks to the doctor.

Suki reluctantly went to the doctor to have her symptoms checked out. (Image credit: BBC)

After being checked out, the doctor told Suki that the dizzy spell could've been down to many factors such as heat, exhaustion or dehydration.

As the appointment proceeded, it was clear that the defiant matriarch was uncomfortable about asking for help as the doctor encouraged her to talk about her wellbeing.

Soon enough, Suki's ice cold exterior managed to thaw as she reluctantly opened up about her feelings when the doctor offered to help her if she was struggling. 

She replied: "I know what struggling is. This was just a dizzy spell. What do you want me to say? That I can't sleep. I've lost my appetite. My heart beats like a drum, day in, day out for no reason. Is that what you want me to say? Because it's true."

Suki was adamant that she would get through this on her own and refused to accept the doctor's help as she left the appointment.

Suki Panesar looking at Vinny from across the table.

Suki demanded her son Vinny to keep out of her private life as he tried to help her. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at home, Vinny tried to get his mum to open up about her feelings and asked her if she still loved Eve.

As Suki sipped on a glass of brandy, Vinny tried to reassure her, but she sharply snapped at him as she demanded him to stay out of her personal life and show her some respect.

Fans think they know the horrifying reason behind Suki's symptoms and believe that her abusive husband Nish could be poisoning or drugging her...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

