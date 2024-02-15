EastEnders fans reckon yesterday's powerful episode was the 'BEST EVER'!

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after what many are claiming was the "best ever" episode of the long-running show!

And there's no denying that yesterday's ep was powerful and emotional, as Queen Vic landlord George Knight confronted his racist dad, Eddie.

George's dad has come back into his life - but with an ulterior motive (Image credit: BBC)

Eddie and Gloria - George's adoptive parents - have come back into his life recently. They dropped a bombshell that George went to live with them as a baby, in what was known as 'baby-farming' in the 1960s. It involved white families being paid to privately foster Black, African children.

George was later adopted by the Knights when his family failed to return for him - or so he thought.

Since then, George has been building bridges with his parents and earlier this week went to a party at their home.

But it turned out, Eddie wanted to get in his son's good books because he's facing trial for a historic murder of a Black man. He thought having a character reference from George would help.

George has had a lot to process recently (Image credit: BBC)

With George having found out the truth, his parents arrived at the Vic. Elaine took Gloria upstairs, where she talked about her joy at having a baby at last after longing for children, and the insults she received when she adopted George.

Downstairs, Eddie and George were talking it all through, with Eddie initially claiming he'd not committed the crime.

But George revealed he remembered seeing his dad and his mates beating someone up when he was a teenager.

Eddie caved and admitted he'd done it, but the man he'd killed was, as he said, "a wrong'un".

Gina and Anna had a difficult conversation (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, in the pub cellar, Anna and Gina were discussing how people treat them differently, due to the colour of their skin, and Anna dying her hair blond. This is known as colourism - a prejudice where people with light skin experience life differently to those with dark skin.

And at the end of the episode there was another bombshell to be dropped.

Gloria let slip that the man Eddie had killed wasn't George's biological father - he'd returned for his son and Gloria hadn't wanted to let George go.

It wasn't an easy watch as George found out the truth (Image credit: BBC)

It was definitely a harrowing watch, with top performances from everyone involved, and nuanced writing taking on difficult topics.

And the fans certainly agreed.

"Incredibly powerful episode," said one fan. "Outstanding storytelling, thought provoking and great duologues from the 6 central characters."

"The cast and crew deserve all the awards," wrote another impressed viewer.

While another simply declared the episode to be "one of the best ever made".

Incredibly powerful episode of @bbceastenders tonight tackling #racism - outstanding storytelling, thought provoking and great duologues from the 6 central characters. Well done #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/OGusKOSNMLFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Tonight's episode of #eastenders has to be one of the best ever made. Visually it was so simplistic but the conversations were so raw, heartbreaking, and infuriating. I don't remember watching scenes like that on any other soap. Give all involved all of the awards. @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/U60lSa0clHFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Tonight’s episode of #Eastenders is a tough watch tbh but kudos to @chris_clenshaw and @bbceastenders for highlighting the abhorrent issue of racism so well , @colinsalmon24 & Co have been magnificent tonight! The cast & crew deserve all the awards. pic.twitter.com/CdQ6TcqTy6February 14, 2024 See more

Many fans singled out Colin Salmon, who plays George, for special praise.

"An amazing job," said one.

Tonight’s #Eastenders is absolutely amazing. 😯The acting, the twists, it was just phenomenal all round and an amazing job by @colinsalmon24. pic.twitter.com/BCQH7ANM17February 14, 2024 See more

I’m so emotionally invested in George’s storyline. It’s been well developed and is truly heartbreaking. Well done to Colin Salmon and #Eastenders! pic.twitter.com/xJP4kGfCkbFebruary 14, 2024 See more

And Colin himself also added his voice, replying to a viewer who praised the colourism aspect of the story.

"This hit deep," the viewer wrote.

And Colin replied: "So proud of this part of the storyline because we need to hear your voice so we can say loud and proud ‘we got you, we care and you’re beautiful just as you are."

My brother, colourism is a scourge rarely spoken of. So proud of this part of the storyline because we need to hear your voice so we can say loud and proud ‘we got you, we care and you’re beautiful just as you are.’ Rejection hurts but when it comes from both sides it’s… https://t.co/DnD48t1NiJFebruary 14, 2024 See more

