EastEnders fans rumble UNTHINKABLE twist for Honey and Phil after Lola's death

EastEnders fans think there's a shocking romance in store for unlikely friends Honey Mitchell and Phil Mitchell.

EastEnders fans have predicted a shock affair twist for Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as the unlikely pair united in grief over Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) final moments during last night's episode (Monday, May 29).

Albert Square has had its fair share of unexpected romances over the years — but we didn't expect this to be on our EastEnders affair bingo card.

In last night's episode, terminally ill Lola's health had rapidly deteriorated and her family were given the devastating news that she had just days left to live.

Lola's distraught grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was reeling at the news and decided that his children Will and Janet should stay with Phil and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to get them out of the heartbreaking environment.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Honey protested against Billy's decision, telling him that Lola wanted her family around her to make it easier for her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Honey was shocked to hear Phil offer her a cup of tea. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy and Honey got into a heated row, before Honey gave in to his demands and reassured him that she would speak to Phil and Kat.

Later on, Honey showed up to Phil's house with Will and Janet in tow. But as Kat disappeared upstairs to show the kids their rooms, Honey was left stunned when Phil offered her a cup of tea given their turbulent relationship.

In a surprising turn of events, he said: "I'll make you a cup of tea, if you want one. And we'll sit in chairs, in the kitchen. And I'll drink it with you."

Despite being taken aback by the suggestion, Honey accepted his offer and the pair sat down together.

Phil asked her how the family were coping with the tragedy of Lola's condition, before questioning if Honey was okay about the whole ordeal.

The Walford hardman cried as Honey asked him to help his reeling cousin Billy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

"You want to know about me? Well, why? We're not exactly the best of friends, are we? Don't think I've forgotten the way you treated Billy last year," Honey replied.

Phil apologised for treating Billy and Lola badly in the past as the unlikely friends had a heart-to-heart where Honey begged Phil to talk to a spiralling Billy.

"Talk to Billy. He's not coping Phil. He's running away. He's in denial. Why do you think the kids are here? We had to do something today to give Billy something else to think about, other than...and he looks up to you. For some reason," Honey told him.

In another unexpected twist, both Phil and Honey then broke down in tears as Lola's impending death was just days away.

After the touching scenes, fans now believe that Honey and Phil will have a shocking affair after Lola's tragic death...

Phil and honey affair i can feel it in my waters #EastEndersMay 29, 2023 See more

Mum just said she thinks something is going to happen between Phil and Honey #EastEndersMay 29, 2023 See more

i know the timing isn’t great right but billy is obviously gonna be grieving over lola, and it has been known that the other partner may cheat due to lack of sexual interaction and affection in general could something happened between honey and phil due to this? #EastEndersMay 29, 2023 See more

Me if honey and phil actually have an affair like some are predicting:#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/NOTTCuSMsoMay 29, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.