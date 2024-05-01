EastEnders fans satisfied as Nadine's baby lie is FINALLY exposed tonight — but there's a twist

EastEnders fans love seeing Nadine Keller get her comeuppance in tonight's episode.

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, May 1) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans are pleased that Nadine Keller's (Jazzy Phoenix) fake pregnancy has finally been rumbled in tonight's episode and in a surprise twist it is all thanks to Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford).

Escort Nadine stunned Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) when she returned to Walford last month and announced she was pregnant with his baby. However, Jay is oblivious to the fact that Nadine’s pregnancy is all a sham and she has been conning him for money.

Jay's adopted daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) is convinced Nadine is up to no good as she saw her sneaking vodka into her drink, but her concerns were shut down when she voiced them to her family.

Lexi knows she can’t prove her theories alone, so decides to enlist the help of her great-great-grandfather, Stevie, who has come to the Square hoping to reconcile with his estranged son, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

When Stevie turns up unannounced and tries to bond with his grandchildren, Billy kicks him out of the house. Lexi and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) encourage Billy to hear Stevie out, but he refuses.

Lexi Pearce calls on her great-great grandfather Stevie Mitchell to expose Nadine's baby lie. (Image credit: BBC)

Feeling sympathetic towards Stevie, Lexi finds him at the Launderette and she opens up to him about her worries regarding Nadine.

Stevie agrees to help Lexi prove that Nadine is lying and the duo head over to 29B, where Stevie puts pressure on Nadine to have a DNA test that will determine her baby definitely belongs to Jay.

Nadine agrees to take a pre-birth DNA test, but she quickly leaves the flat when she receives a phone call.

Later on, Nadine meets a mysterious woman at Beale's Eels and hands over the money Jay gave her for a flat deposit, who demands that she wants the rest of it by the end of the week.

As Nadine shifts her fake baby bump, she's shocked to see that Stevie has witnessed the whole exchange.

"You want to be careful, girl. You'll do that baby a mischief," he tells her.

Stevie reveals Nadine's fake baby bump in front of the family. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie confronts her over her baby lie and Nadine insists that the girl is blackmailing her.

Nadine turns the tables on Stevie by telling him that the whole family thinks he's scum too and pays him off with the left over cash she has to keep him quiet.

In the Vic, Jay and the family encourage Billy to make amends with Stevie, but as Phil Mitchell dishes out some harsh truths to the old man, he stands up and exposes Nadine's baby lie in front of the family.

He announces that Nadine offered him money to keep her baby lie a secret and pokes her baby bump with his walking stick.

As the family watch on in horror, Stevie then lifts up her top to reveal the fake baby bump and a furious Jay snatches it from her.

Fans are now rejoicing over the epic reveal as Nadine's lies have finally been unmasked...

What a happy family! Whitney gets off scot-free when she's committed a crime! Yay!!!! Will say, though, was not expecting Billy's dad of all people to call out Nadine for her fake pregnant belly. So satisfying 😌 #EastEndersMay 1, 2024

LOOOL Nadine got caught like a rat on the highwayyyyy 🥰🥰🥰 #EastendersMay 1, 2024

Tonights #EastEnders is brilliant. IThe arrival of Stevie Mitchell has stepped things up a gear for the whole Jay/Nadine storyline and tonights doof doof is a CLASSIC 🤣Isabella Brown is a brilliant young actress, shes smashing it atm ♡May 1, 2024

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.