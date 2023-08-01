EastEnders fans SLAM 'stupid' character change for Walford fave!

EastEnders fans are NOT impressed with one character's personality change as a sinister plot ramps up.

The viewers are frustrated that usually "smart" Stacey Slater is ignoring all the evidence that creepy newcomer Theo is her scary stalker.

Stacey's ignoring what's right in front of her! (Image credit: BBC)

They've got a point. Let's face it, Stace is usually sassy, streetwise and - let's be honest - pretty suspicious about people's motives.

She's been through mental health struggles - her own and her mum's, she's battled on after losing her beloved Bradley, she's been to prison, she's coped with the fallout of her affair with Max Branning, and she's even dealt with rape, and murder.

She's no pushover, is our Ms Slater.

And yet, suddenly she's ignoring all the evidence that sleazy Edmund is, in fact, sleazy Theo.

But the viewers aren't buying it!

She's not normally so slow on the uptake (Image credit: BBC)

In yesterday's episode, Stacey was on edge, after realising last week that 'Edmund' knew where she lived and had sent her flowers.

Her nerves were jangling every time her phone buzzed with a message. So she and Eve set a trap to catch the villain, inviting him to the house and waiting to watch who arrived.

Who did arrive?

Yep, you've guessed it.

Theo.

Yet, Stacey didn't show so much as a flicker of suspicion. Not once did she even think 'oh maybe...'

After Stacey received a sleazy present from her secret 'admirer' she and Eve came up with a plan (Image credit: BBC)

The fans are NOT happy about it!

They quickly took to social media to share their discontent with the usually savvy Stace being so stupid!

"Ugh," wrote one fan. "EastEnders is doing one of my least favourite things; write usually smart characters to elongate a plot."

Another viewer wailed: "How is she not realising it's Theo?" And pointed out that "the man is there every time she turns around".

Fair point!

And one frustrated fan begged Stacey: "Use your brain, PLEASE!" and added: "You wanted to meet your stalker, the only person who shows up is Theo..."

"Stacey your stalker is right in front of you," said another cross viewer. "Why ain't you suspecting him?"

Some viewers think hope is on the horizon though. Because Martin Fowler is already suspicious about Theo's motives, despite Stacey's efforts to convince him the creep is a good guy (insert rolling eyes emoji, here!).

And then there's Eve.

"I think Eve will figure out that Theo is Stacey's stalker," one hopeful viewer wrote.

Fingers crossed!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.