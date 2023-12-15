EastEnders fans spot clue that 'Sukeve' could reunite SOON

Could EastEnders' Eve Unwin already be back on the Square after a clue?

EastEnders fans have noticed a clue that much-loved couple Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) may reunite soon after Eve went missing weeks ago.

Suki had been desperately trying to escape her miserable marriage with abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) by running away with her secret lover Eve.

The pair started having an affair over a year ago, but just as the couple had reunited and planned to have their happy ending, it was harshly snatched away when Nish exposed their romance.

A furious Nish attacked Eve with a champagne bottle and demanded his son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) finish her off.

However, Ravi couldn't go through with killing her and he forced Eve to run away and leave Suki forever.

Suki and Eve's best friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) have been sick with worry about Eve's whereabouts, but a recent clue may have hinted that it might not be long before she's back on the Square.

Stacey Slater was terrified to discover the door had been left unlocked. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey received a sinister Christmas card from her stalker Theo Hawthorne, which read: "Wishing you a happy Christmas, despite missing your special someone..."

Believing that he was talking about Eve being missing, she was instantly concerned that he may have had something to do with her disappearance.

Stacey revealed her worries to Suki and went to the police station to report her suspicions about Theo, but she was furious when they told her that there was nothing they could do.

Later on, a desperate Stacey called Theo and threatened to kill him if he did anything to Eve.

Many fans believed it was missing Eve Unwin who left the door on the latch. (Image credit: BBC)

However, when she returned home at night she was left shaken to see that the door was on the latch, despite nobody being home.

Police officer Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) ran in to check it was safe and confirmed that the backdoor was locked.

Stacey insisted that it wasn't a coincidence and Jack told her that her mum, Jean Slater must have left it on the latch by mistake.

But while Stacey believed that it was Theo out for revenge, fans are convinced that it was actually Eve who left the door on the latch and rushed out before being seen...

EVE LEFT THE DOOR ON THE LATCH! who else would leave the door open unless they were in a rush and didn’t want to be seen? SHE’S COMING HOMEEEE #EastEndersDecember 14, 2023 See more

Has Eve been back to the Slaters? Left in a rush and left the door on the latch 😱 #EastEndersDecember 14, 2023 See more

i am INCREDIBLY certain that eve is lurking in the square…i mean obviously it’s not theo who left the door open when eve could of been in THAT much of a rush to leave so that she wasn’t seen that she left the slaters front door open. oh christmas hurry up #EastEndersDecember 14, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.