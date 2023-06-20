Does Eve die in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders favourite Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) has become embroiled in a vicious revenge plot ever since her affair with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) was exposed by her son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

After falling in love with Suki, the forbidden lovers had been desperate to run away together and get rid of Suki's abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) once and for all.

However, their escape was harshly snatched away when Suki's life was left hanging in the balance and in the process, Vinny discovered his mum's affair with Eve.

Now, Vinny is hellbent on making Eve's life a living hell and has resorted to evil lengths to stop her from pursuing Suki — even if that means killing Eve.

With murder on Vinny's mind and his determination to keep his family together, does Eve die in EastEnders?

Eve Unwin is in grave danger since her affair with Suki Panesar was discovered by Vinny Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Does Eve die in EastEnders?

After Vinny rumbled Suki's affair, she put an end to her forbidden romance with Eve and chose to stay with Nish to keep everyone happy.

Now, Suki is eager to keep Eve out of the Panesars' business in a bid to keep her safe, especially since a furious Vinny is out for Eve's blood.

After overhearing at the Vic that Eve would be driving Finlay Baker's (Ashley Byam) sports car to Brighton, Vinny broke into the garage and cut the brakes. So does this mean that Eve dies in EastEnders?

Vinny set out to destroy Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for fans, Eve doesn't meet a sticky end thanks to Suki, who noticed her son's suspicious behaviour and realised that Vinny had done something to the car that Eve was going to drive.

She rushed to Taylor's Autos where the car was being worked on and put a stop to Vinny's murderous scheme by bursting the tyre so Eve couldn't drive it.

An oblivious Eve returned to the Vic to inform Finlay that the trip to Brighton was off due to the flat tyre, while Suki furiously confronted Vinny, who accused her of trying to protect her mistress.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.