EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar learns Eve MURDER news!

Suki Panesar is heartbroken after her worse fears seem to be confirmed over the fate of her lover Eve Unwin in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is determined to make husband Nish Panesar pay after suspecting he's had her lover Eve Unwin killed.

When Eve unexpectedly disappeared after agreeing to meet Suki so they could run away together, she was left in a spin.

After discovering Nish knew all about her affair, she shared her worries with Eve's friend Stacey Slater, terrified that he may have had her killed.

Devastated, Suki vowed to do something about Nish once and for all...

Suki Panesar arranges to have the house to herself with Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Asking her son Vinny Panesar to let her and Nish have some alone time that evening, Suki starts putting her plan into action.

Knowing that Suki is full of rage, Stacey bursts in on her, and begs her not to do anything stupid that could ruin her own life forever.

When Nish returns home, Stacey makes a swift exit, leaving Suki to put the finishing touches to a meal especially prepared for Nish.

Things take a SHOCK turn for Suki and Stacey when Jack reveals to Stacey that Nish and his son Ravi Panesar have been arrested for Eve's murder!

Denise Fox hears it like it is from sister Kim Fox! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is beside herself after making a bombshell discovery about husband Jack Branning. Heading over to her sister Kim Fox's house, Denise blurts out what's been going on.

A stunned Kim tells her sister that it's the end of the road for Denise and Jack and she needs to divorce him!

Gina Knight congratulates Dean Wicks on the news about his daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Gina Knight gets closer to Dean Wicks as he gets some good news about his ill daughter Jade Green, who has cystic fibrosis and is waiting for a transplant.

Meanwhile, Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor celebrate after putting Keanu's name on little Albie's birth certificate...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.