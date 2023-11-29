EastEnders fans threaten to 'RIOT' if Eve is killed off
EastEnders fans will cause chaos if Eve Unwin is killed by Nish Panesar after he discovered her affair with his wife Suki.
EastEnders fans have threatened to "riot" if fan-favourite Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) dies after her life was left hanging in the balance following a deadly attack by Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).
Eve's secret lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) was desperate to escape her marriage from abusive Nish and run away with Eve, after the pair started having an affair over a year ago.
But just as the couple had reunited and planned to run off into the sunset together, those few extra hours they remained in the Square has seemingly cost Eve's life after Nish caught the couple kissing on the Minute Mart CCTV footage.
A seething Nish struggled to process what he had just watched and trashed the shop, cutting his hand.
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) came across his distraught dad and took him to Walford East to tend to his injuries.
Nish eventually revealed everything to a shocked Ravi and insisted that it was a one-off, claiming that Eve had corrupted Suki.
On the warpath, Nish vowed to kill Eve as Ravi tried to calm him down and encouraged Nish to speak to Suki before resorting to extreme actions that could send him back to prison.
Nish returned home, but was left enraged when he came across Suki's phone and read her text conversation with Eve.
He lured Eve to Walford East by texting her from Suki's phone, urging her to come immediately.
Nish furiously confronted Eve about the affair, revealing that he knew the truth, but Eve lied and denied that anything was going on.
However, things took a turn for the worst when Eve spotted Nish's injured hand and believed that he had done something to Suki.
Eve screamed at him, demanding to know what he had done to her and the pair got into a scuffle as Eve threatened to stab him with a knife.
Nish accused her of coercing his wife into a same-sex relationship, but he soon exploded when Eve gave him some home truths and set the record straight about her relationship with Suki.
Eve told him that she and Suki were in love and they had been having an affair for over a year right under his nose.
Nish was disgusted and berated her, stating that Suki loves him. Eve insisted that Suki had fulfilled her duty as a mother now their children were adults and was a free woman to live her own life.
But as Eve left to go and meet Suki, Nish was overcome with rage and hit her over the head with a champagne bottle.
Ravi stumbled across Eve's lifeless body and Nish told him that she had slipped, but while a horrified Ravi wanted to call an ambulance, his dad demanded that he finish her off and help him dispose of the body.
Worried fans have vowed to "riot" if Eve meets her tragic demise at the hands of evil Nish...
Give me tomorrow's episode now!!😫 If Eve dies we riot! 😭 #EastEndersNovember 29, 2023
If anything happens to Eve I will riot! #EastEndersNovember 28, 2023
I am going to riot if Eve dies by nish's hands #EastEndersNovember 28, 2023
We riot if Eve is killed off, right? #sukeve #eastenders pic.twitter.com/IlRK7EQEZQNovember 29, 2023
Today’s @bbceastenders was sooooo good with powerhouse performances from @loustar76 @heatherpeace and Navin Chowdhry!I swear to God though, if Eve dies I will riot! #EastendersNovember 29, 2023
EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC One.
