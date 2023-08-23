EastEnders fans spot HUGE plot hole as the Beales return to Walford!

EastEnders fans were thrilled to see the return of the Beale family in yesterday's action-packed double episode.

But it wasn't long before the eagle-eyed viewers had spotted an enormous plot hole because something - or rather someone - very important had been forgotten.

Cindy's other daughter, Cindy Jr!

Bobby was worried that Kathy had put the chippy up for sale

In Albert Square, things were going wrong for Bobby Beale and his crush Anna Knight.

Bobby was distraught after hearing his newly wed mum, Kathy Cotton, had put the chip shop up for sale and was trying to get in touch with his brother, Peter.

Meanwhile, Anna had been given (grudging) approval by her family to try calling her mum, Rose Knight.

Ian tried to talk Peter out of leaving France

Or Cindy Beale as she's better known.

Peter wanted to go home after he got Bobby's message, but Ian - who knew the Knights are in Walford - desperately tried to talk him out of it.

Later, Peter spotted Anna's message on Cindy's phone, starting 'Mum'. Intrigued, he read the text - and then listened to her voicemail.

Ian was fuming and told him not to upset his mother. But Peter - whose twin sister Lucy was murdered (by Bobby!) - pointed out he had lost one sister, and now he had two more he wanted to meet.

Peter tries to remember how many siblings he's got

In the whole conversation, though, no one mentioned Peter's other sister, Cindy Williams - AKA Cindy Jr. She lived in Albert Square from 2013 until 2014 and was part of the family when poor Lucy was murdered in 2015.

She's not Ian's daughter, but she is most definitely Cindy's - in fact, her mother was said to have died in childbirth and Cindy Jr was brought up by her auntie Gina.

Peter knows Cindy Jr well - so does Ian - thought Cindy Beale has presumably never met her daughter since she gave her up at birth.

Peter has two more sisters? Surely, he means three - or has he forgotten about Cindy, Jr.? #EastEndersAugust 22, 2023 See more

And what about the other daughter? Cindy jnr? Cindy Williams? Has everyone forgotten about her? Last seen going off with Cindy Beale's sister Gina. Who I presume Cindy/Rose's daughter Gina is named after #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/ys3VrXij4kAugust 22, 2023 See more

Fans took to social media to share their bewilderment at poor Cindy Jr being forgotten.

"Peter has two more sisters?" questioned one confused viewer. "Surely, he means three - or has he forgotten about Cindy Jr?"

Another viewer said: "What about the other daughter?" Adding: "Has everyone forgotten about her?"

Where is Cindy Jr? This story makes no sense without including her??? Bring her back get a recast I don’t care #EastEndersAugust 22, 2023 See more

One fan was more direct about Cindy Jr's absence.

"This story makes no sense without including her," the viewer pointed out. "Bring her back, get a recast, I don't care."

Could Cindy Jr be back?

Cindy Jr's currently in Germany with her boyfriend Liam Butcher, his sister Tiffany Butcher-Baker and her husband Keegan. Plus Liam's dad Ricky and his niece, Scarlet.

While Cindy's daughter Beth, lives in Milton Keynes with her dad TJ Spraggan, his dad Terry and his stepmum - Bianca Jackson.

So Cindy's got LOADS of links to the Square even before you consider her mum coming back from the dead and two new sisters for her to meet.

There is a tiny bit of hope for Cindy Jr fans.

Michelle Collins, who plays Cindy Beale, was asked about the possibility of two Cindys returning to the Square and said: "Possibly, who knows!"

Cindy Jr was played by Mimi Keene, who later shot to fame starring in the Netflix show Sex Education.

Could she be tempted back to Walford? Even for a short time?

We're keeping our fingers crossed!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.