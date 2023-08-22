EastEnders legend Michelle Collins on possible Cindy Jr return

Could Cindy Jr follow in her mother's footsteps and return to Walford?

EastEnders icon Michelle Collins has opened up about a possible return for her on-screen daughter Cindy Williams Jr (Mimi Keene) as she makes an explosive comeback to the soap after 25 years.

Michelle Collins is reprising her iconic role as Cindy Beale and is set to make her permanent return to the Square on Monday, August 28 after coming back from the dead in a soap history-making twist.

Cindy was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying from complications while giving birth to her fourth child Cindy Jr in prison.

However, it was revealed that Cindy did not die in childbirth and had instead been in witness protection and living under the name Rose Knight.

Cindy Jr grew up believing that her mum had passed away in prison and was brought up by her grandmother Bev and aunt Gina in Devon. The teen left Devon in 2013 and arrived in Walford where she lived with her half-siblings Lucy and Peter and Cindy's first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Cindy Beale returns to Albert Square after her supposed death 25 years ago. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Jr's time on the Square was nothing short of dramatic, with her having to come to terms with the murder of sister Lucy and struggling as a teen mother after giving birth to daughter Beth.

Beth later went to live with her father, TJ Spraggan, and Cindy Jr left Walford in 2015 to live with her boyfriend Liam Butcher (James Forde) in Berlin, Germany where she has remained ever since.

But could the bombshell discovery that her mum is still alive pave the way for Cindy Jr to return to the Square and meet her estranged mother?

Talking to What To Watch and other press, Michelle spoke about the possibility of Cindy reuniting with her daughter Cindy Jr.

She said: “I don’t know. I can’t really tell you too much about her but I know she is alive. That’s about all I know. But possibly, who knows!”

Cindy Jr left Walford to live with boyfriend Liam Butcher in Germany. (Image credit: BBC)

On top of the revelation that Cindy was still alive, she had also reunited with her ex-husband Ian and were secretly living together in France along with their son Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

Not only that, Cindy was revealed to be Rose Knight, the mysterious ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), who vanished nine years ago.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.