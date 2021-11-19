‘EastEnders’ fans terrified for Whitney’s life after double crossing killer Gray
By Grace Morris
‘EastEnders’ viewers are convinced that Whitney will become Gray’s next victim after discovering his lies about work.
EastEnders fans are petrified for Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) life as she confronted Gray Atkins about his work lies.
Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) was fired from his job at the law firm and has been keeping his job loss a secret from everyone. Since his sacking, Gray has been working at a burger restaurant to support his family as his previous boss swore to get him blacklisted from other law firms due to his aggressive behaviour.
But Whitney made the shocking discovery last night (Thursday, Nov. 18) after her sneaky mission to find out what’s really going on.
During Tuesday’s double episode, Whitney was stunned to find out that Gray no longer worked at the law firm after phoning his office to inform him that his daughter, Mia, was okay after being taken home sick from school.
In last night’s episode, Whitney was initially hesitant to act further on it, but Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) told Whitney not to confront Gray until she was absolutely sure he was lying, which made Whitney determined to do some digging.
To finally discover the truth, Whitney came up with a cunning plan and called Gray while he was on his shift at the burger restaurant saying that his son, Mack, had an accident at school and needed new trousers.
Gray was frustrated with her call and when she said that she was by his office to come and collect his keys, he panicked. He lied and said that he had a meeting with a client and wouldn’t make it back in time.
Later on, Whitney stormed into his house and confronted him about his lies. The conversation got heated and she threatened to tell Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), but Gray continued with his lies, and Whitney didn’t seem convinced.
Will Whitney believe his lies? Is Whitney about to become his fourth victim?
Fans on Twitter were scared for Whitney’s life during the confrontation and are worried she’ll meet a grisly end at the hands of Gray…
Nooo we have to wait till Monday!!!! Please don’t let it mean that @ShonaBM has left and Whitney is being killed off #EastEndersNovember 18, 2021
These scenes of Whitney confronting Gray make me so nervous Gray is going to claim his 4th victim😭#EastEnders @ShonaBMNovember 18, 2021
Watch That Dishwasher Whitney #EastEnders 🥶🥶November 18, 2021
Be careful of that Dishwasher Whitney!!!!!!!!#NeighbourhoodWatts #EastEndersNovember 18, 2021
@ShonaBM I’m so scared for Whitney #EastendersNovember 18, 2021
WHITNEY WHATEVER YOU DO STAY AWAY FROM THE DISHWASHER #EastEndersNovember 18, 2021
Find out what is in store for Whitney on Monday when EastEnders returns to BBC1.
EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
