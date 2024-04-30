EastEnders fans to go WILD as familiar face unexpectedly turns up in Walford tonight

EastEnders fans will be in for a surprise as a familiar face appears in Walford tonight.

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, April 30) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans will be delighted to see a familiar face make an unexpected appearance in tonight's episode (Tuesday, April 30).

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is left devastated as her lie over fostering Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) comes back to bite her.

Ever since Whitney returned to the Square from Milton Keynes, she has been harbouring the secret that she is not legally fostering Britney and paid the teen's mum £2,000 to take her daughter off her.

Whitney has a positive meeting with Britney’s teacher Mrs Rippon about her recent Usher Syndrome diagnosis, but things take a turn for the worse when Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) accidentally lets slip that she is not Britney's real mum.

Mrs Rippon is forced to act and Whitney is horrified when social services and a police officer turn up to question her.

The pair introduce themselves as Mabel Cole from social services and DC Porter from a child abuse investigations team.

Fans will be excited to see a familiar face when DC Porter shows up. (Image credit: BBC)

However, fans may recognise that DC Porter is played by Delasi, who made it to the final three on the competition series Bring The Drama.

Bring The Drama was hosted by Bill Bailey and saw eight aspiring actors mentored by casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry, with the hopes of landing an acting contract at the end of the competition.

Delasi made it to the top three where he signed with an agent and landed a role on EastEnders. Now we know that role is DC Porter and he makes his EastEnders debut tonight.

Delasi as DC Porter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

DC Porter and Mabel Cole are later seen interviewing Whitney in her home, while Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) attempts to intervene and fight her daughter's corner.

Although the team explain that they have no concerns for Britney's general wellbeing, they are required by law to take action to ensure Britney's safeguarding.

DC Porter adds that in the absence of formal documentation, and without immediate corroboration from Britney's mother, he has issued a Police Protection Order to remove Britney to a place of safety.

A heartbroken Whitney sobs as they take Britney away to be with emergency foster carers.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.