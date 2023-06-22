EastEnders fans work out INCREDIBLE 'revenge' twist as Cindy Beale returns

EastEnders fans were in for a treat last night as iconic character Cindy Beale returned to our screens after 25 years away.

Cindy, who was revealed to also be Rose Knight, George Knight's long-lost wife and mum to Gina and Anna, appeared at the end of the episode on Wednesday, June 21, sitting by a pool, drinking wine.

But while Rose is clearly a long way from Walford at the moment, and we're still none the wiser about how she is actually still alive, all will be revealed in a special extended episode tonight, Thursday, June 22 at 7.30 pm on BBC One.

Cindy has been hiding out abroad, but why? (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, Cindy's return has got fans very excited for what is to come and everyone is trying to work out what has brought her back to our screens after all this time.

However, fans on social media are convinced about one thing — there is going to be a huge showdown when Cindy comes face to face with Bobby Beale for the first time.

Viewers will remember that Bobby is the one who killed his sister Lucy Beale back in 2014 and this will be the first time Cindy will meet her daughter's killer.

Now this is an episode that no one wants to miss...

I wonder what Cindy reaction will be when she sees Bobby as he did kill her daughter.#EastEndersJune 21, 2023 See more

I’m looking forward to Cindy’s interactions with Kathy and Sharon but oh boy I can’t wait for her to find out Bobby Beale who killed her daughter is currently pursuing her other daughter. #EastendersJune 21, 2023 See more

We all knew it was Cindy Beale… but I can’t wait for the fireworks from Kathy, Sharon and what does this mean for Bobby? Will Cindy want revenge for Lucy? Is Lucy’s death the reason she abandoned her new family! #EastEndersJune 21, 2023 See more

bobby is gonna be such a interesting character now just from this cindy twist. i’m so excited for the confrontation between cindy and him about him killing her daughter. also if he dates anna, she’s lucy’s sister. that’s gonna cause some big trauma when he finds out #EastEndersJune 21, 2023 See more

But a Bobby and Cindy meet-up isn't the only thing that fans are excited for. Not only are there still faces in Walford that Cindy will be all too familiar with including Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), but there is also Ian's long-suffering mum, Kathy.

Just as Kathy has found her happy-ever-after in Rocky, Cindy's return is bound to turn the Beale family upside down once again.

And then there is the twist that Cindy is actually Rose Knight. We might know who she is now... but there is still the mystery of why she abandoned her husband and their two daughters nine years ago.

All will be revealed...

