EastEnders fans work out Rocky's exit storyline in EXPLOSIVE fire twist

EastEnders fans have guessed how Rocky Cotton will leave the Square.

EastEnders fans believe Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) will be responsible for the upcoming fire at Kathy's Cafe and lead to his explosive exit from the Square as his gambling addiction spiralled during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 10).

It was recently revealed that a catastrophic fire is set to rip through Walford this autumn leaving lives hanging in the balance and destroying one of the Square's most iconic venues, Kathy's Cafe.

Now viewers reckon that Rocky will cause the blaze as he went to desperate measures to get some cash in last night's episode.

When Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) questioned Rocky on where his share of the money was for the loan repayment, he lied and told her that boss Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) hadn't got round to paying his wages.

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) caught Rocky going into the betting shop for the second day in a row and confronted his friend.

Rocky's gambling habits got out of control. (Image credit: BBC)

After a tense exchange, the pair went for a drink at the Vic and Rocky reassured Harvey that he wasn't a gambling addict.

Rocky told him that it was just a hobby and swore that if it went too far, he would stop it.

Later on, Rocky returned to the bookies and while placing his bets, he revealed to Olga that he doesn't bet online as Kathy would see his bank statements.

Rocky returned home with a bouquet of flowers for Kathy and handed over his £500 winnings.

He assured her that there would be more on the way as Jay owed him more money and they even splashed out on a curry to celebrate.

With Rocky set to leave the Square, fans believe that he will end up setting fire to the cafe as his gambling habits get out of control...

Think it’s clear gambling addiction is how Rocky leaves now and how the fire is started. #EastEndersOctober 10, 2023 See more

I’m still wondering 🤔 how Rocky will be involved with the Cafe fire or if he will be involved. I have a feeling it will have something to do with his gambling. #EastEndersOctober 10, 2023 See more

Terrible accident….the upcoming cafe fire? Rocky lit that candle when kathy talked about said cafe 👀#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/hLBW6vJ1UkOctober 10, 2023 See more

