EastEnders fans work out Rocky's exit storyline in EXPLOSIVE fire twist

By Grace Morris
published

EastEnders fans have predicted that Rocky Cotton will cause devastation ahead of his exit.

Rocky Cant in EastEnders
EastEnders fans have guessed how Rocky Cotton will leave the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans believe Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) will be responsible for the upcoming fire at Kathy's Cafe and lead to his explosive exit from the Square as his gambling addiction spiralled during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 10).

It was recently revealed that a catastrophic fire is set to rip through Walford this autumn leaving lives hanging in the balance and destroying one of the Square's most iconic venues, Kathy's Cafe.

Now viewers reckon that Rocky will cause the blaze as he went to desperate measures to get some cash in last night's episode.

When Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) questioned Rocky on where his share of the money was for the loan repayment, he lied and told her that boss Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) hadn't got round to paying his wages.

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) caught Rocky going into the betting shop for the second day in a row and confronted his friend.

Rocky Cotton visits the bookies

Rocky's gambling habits got out of control. (Image credit: BBC)

After a tense exchange, the pair went for a drink at the Vic and Rocky reassured Harvey that he wasn't a gambling addict.

Rocky told him that it was just a hobby and swore that if it went too far, he would stop it.

Later on, Rocky returned to the bookies and while placing his bets, he revealed to Olga that he doesn't bet online as Kathy would see his bank statements.

Rocky returned home with a bouquet of flowers for Kathy and handed over his £500 winnings.

He assured her that there would be more on the way as Jay owed him more money and they even splashed out on a curry to celebrate.

With Rocky set to leave the Square, fans believe that he will end up setting fire to the cafe as his gambling habits get out of control...

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 