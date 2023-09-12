EastEnders legend QUITS soap leaving Christmas death mystery in CHAOS?

EastEnders favourite Brian Conley has reportedly quit the soap as Rocky Cotton — potentially leaving the Christmas death storyline in tatters.

Brian first arrived on the Square in May 2021 but is now demanding to be written out of the soap as quickly as possible following a row with BBC bosses according to The Sun.

An insider allegedly told the publication: “It’s all come to a head. The truth is, bosses are furious.”

The source added: “Brian was a brilliant signing and has been a big hit with fans. But it looks as though he’s just not enjoying being on EastEnders anymore — and has been telling a lot of colleagues and telly friends he wanted out for a while."

His exit decision has also supposedly derailed the show's long-term plans, with the creators now having to rewrite storylines for his rapid departure.

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The big Christmas storyline is also in jeopardy, with claims they had already planned for another major character to be the mystery man who is killed in the Vic. Now, it is thought that Rocky could be killed off instead.

EastEnders revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Kathy and Rocky recently got married... even after Jo Cotton tried to ruin the day. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

“There was always a plan for a major death at Christmas — but it wasn’t initially going to be this. If Brian wants out, it makes sense to switch it around. There’s time to do that before they start filming the Christmas storylines,” The Sun's source revealed.

While Brian's exit from the soap is yet to be officially confirmed, it seems he has plenty of work lined up after his departure.

Not only will he be leading the cast of the Cinderella panto at the Milton Keynes Theatre at Christmas, but he also has a National Tour lined up. Brian is set to hit the road from Sunday, September 24. For tickets visit http://socomedy.co.uk/artist/brian-conley/

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.