‘EastEnders’ hints at shock new romance for Jean Slater with unlikely Walford resident

Is there love in the air for Jean Slater?

EastEnders stars Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) have been teased as surprising new love interests in scenes set to air in the soap next week.

The Walford residents find themselves forming an alliance when Jean accidentally breaks Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) new ceramic leopard in the cab office just after Kat had been proudly showing it off and had left.

As Jean panics and scrambles to find a way to repair it, Harvey and Vinny Panesar both kindly swoop in to help her fix it.

There is romance blossoming between Harvey and Jean next week. (Image credit: BBC)

While they repair the leopard, romance begins to blossom between Jean and Harvey, but things soon turn awkward when Harvey’s son, Aaron (Charlie Wernham) turns up and makes remarks about them dating.

Before Kat suspects anything, the pair of masterminds quickly put the statue back in the right place, and Harvey soon drops a bombshell and asks Jean out! What will Jean say?

Harvey’s time in Walford has not been smooth sailing since his arrival on the Square earlier this year. After finding out that his daughter, Dana (Barbara Smith) was dating killer Bobby Beale, (Clay Milner Russell) he has been struggling to accept the relationship.

At one point, Harvey had managed to get his head around the relationship, but that was soon shattered when Dana was involved in a hate attack and Bobby struggled to help her.

Harvey's son, Aaron, has recently arrived in Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

As for romance on the Square, Harvey had a short romantic entanglement with Bobby’s grandmother, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

He was also sacked from his job at the cab office for saying a racist remark to Ash but managed to get his job back after Ash had a word with Kat.

However, things could turn nasty for Harvey as Aaron has been acting suspiciously, especially around Bobby, and was seen washing blood off his hands. In more scenes set to air next week, Harvey finds Aaron’s shirt covered in blood and is disturbed when Aaron asks him to be his alibi.

Recently for Jean, she’s been ecstatic that her daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is back home after being wrongly imprisoned. But she was left fuming after finding out that Stacey got married to her cellmate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who then moved in with them, which has caused tension for the Slater family.

