'EastEnders' fans horrified as Aaron’s evil streak is revealed

EastEnders fans were left deeply troubled at last night’s episode (Tuesday Oct. 26) as Aaron Monroe’s (Charlie Wernham) dark side was revealed when we saw him wash blood off his hands after a mysterious attack, leaving fans wondering who met their grisly demise and what Aaron's true personality is really like. Could Aaron become Walford’s next villain?

Clean-cut and cheeky charmer Aaron hasn’t been on the Square for very long and he already appears to be acting suspiciously. Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) took a shine to Aaron when he arrived in Walford and after his disappointing date with her (which resulted in him walking out after receiving a mysterious work call), he attempted to apologise to her in last night’s episode, but she wasn’t having any of it, saying she doesn’t give second chances.

Recently, his dad Harvey (Ross Boatman) was fired from his job for making a racist comment to Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha). And Aaron’s sinister side soon reared its head as he voiced his strong thoughts that his dad shouldn’t have been sacked for the remark and he shouldn’t apologise to Ash.

He also gave Harvey a wad of money for the rent and said that he would talk to Kat (Jessie Wallace) to try and get Harvey’s job back. With Aaron’s peculiar job in "logistics," he has appeared to be much wealthier than his dad.

His sister, Dana (Barbara Smith) was also a victim of a hate attack, where she was brutally beaten.

Later on, Tiffany and Aaron went on another date, but it had the same miserable outcome as last time, with Aaron receiving a call and rushing off.

A calm and collected Aaron returned home as he casually chatted to his dad, while he texted an unknown number “It’s done.”

He then washed his hands in the sink, which were covered in blood.

Startled fans on Twitter voiced their own theories on Aaron’s character and what he could be up to...

