EastEnders icons Colin and Barry amongst characters making a return for Dot’s funeral

EastEnders will welcome back some of Dot Cotton's old friends to pay their respects at her funeral.

Some classic EastEnders characters from the eighties, nineties and beyond are to return to Albert Square later this year, as word reaches them that the legendary Dot Branning has passed away.

Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), his former lover Barry Clark (Gary Hailes), George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson) will join Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) to bid Dot a final farewell.

EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw announced in the Summer that Dot would be laid to rest, following the death in April of actress June Brown OBE, MBE, who played Dot on and off from 1985 to 2020.

He says, “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges. Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives, so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send-off.”

Colin Russell was famously EastEnders’ first ever gay character, and his kiss with then-boyfriend Barry in 1987 sparked national controversy — even though it was just a peck on the forehead.

Colin and Barry were the soap's first gay characters. (Image credit: BBC)

The character left Walford in 1989 after a three-year stint, but briefly returned in 2016 to invite Dot to his wedding to partner Eddie Tsang.

Are he and Barry still in touch? And is Colin’s marriage to Eddie still going strong?

Says Cashman, a Labour peer and former MEP, “When I was asked back, I didn’t even hesitate because I couldn’t have imagined not being there for June, and I know Colin couldn’t have imagined not being there for Dot.

“They had that amazing, deep friendship that lasted during their years, and it was exactly the same with June and me.”

Adds Hailes, aka Barry, “Being invited back to the show after almost 30 years away was exciting, scary and strange, but overall it was really nice!”

Lofty Holloway and Mary Smith both appeared in EastEnders from 1985 — 1988, but made guest appearances three years ago for the funeral of Dr. Legg.

Lofty and Mary will also be coming back to pay their respects to Dot. (Image credit: BBC)

Disa O’Brien, meanwhile, appeared in the soap in 1990 and 1991. A homeless teen who bonded with Diane Butcher during her time on the streets, she was helped by Dot when she later struggled to care for her baby daughter.

Lauren, of course, is the daughter of Walford womaniser Max Branning, and was last seen in Walford in 2018.

Disa will be returning for Dot's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

The character left for a new start after the death of younger sister Abi, who memorably plunged from The Queen Vic roof when the siblings were trying to stop Max from taking his own life.

“Coming back to EastEnders for Dot's funeral was a no-brainer, and it was a real honour to be invited,” says actress Jacqueline Jossa.

“I had a lot of fun but, of course, it was bittersweet. It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline.

“I can tell the viewers now that Dot gets the beautiful send-off that she deserves.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.