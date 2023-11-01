EastEnders legend lands first role since announcing soap EXIT

An EastEnders star had landed their next role.

EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty has announced her new role as she prepares to leave the soap after 15 years — and she will be joined by another famous face.

Shona decided to quit her role of Whitney Dean to "spread her wings", telling The Sun on Sunday: “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

Now, she's set to make her panto debut this Christmas as she will play Belle in the production of Beauty and the Beast at The Orchard Theatre in Dartford, which will run from December 9 to December 31.

Shona announced the news on Instagram in a special video message...

Shona isn't the only Walford star appearing in the production as she will act alongside Harry Reid, who famously played Ben Mitchell from 2014 to 2018 before Max Bowden took over the role.

Shona is set to exit the soap next year, with EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw teasing that a "Christmas miracle" is in store for Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

He told Metro.co.uk: "There’s a lot left to come for her. I can confirm that she will be leaving next year, in 2024.

"She and Zack have a big story, and they kind of get a little Christmas/New Year miracle."

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are currently in the process of becoming foster parents. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney and Zack recently took a big step and decided to look at fostering after the devastating loss of their baby daughter Peach.

With a Christmas miracle on the cards for the couple, it would be a nice outcome after Whitney's many troubled years on the Square.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.