EastEnders fans think last night's episode was the 'best ever' for this ONE reason

EastEnders fans thought that last night's episode (Monday, March 6) was the "best ever" because of Shona McGarty and Zack Hudson's "brilliant" acting as their characters continued to grieve the devastating loss of their baby daughter Peach.

In last night's emotional EastEnders episode, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) faced more heartache as they had to say a final goodbye to their baby.

A devastated Whitney wanted to leave the hospital to try and escape the pain of losing her baby, but the pair were told more heart wrenching news. The nurse informed them that Peach wouldn't have a birth certificate as she passed away before 24 weeks.

Zack furiously stormed out of the room and went to the prayer room for some comfort, before being interrupted by an excitable father.

Zack Hudson and Whitney Dean struggled to deal with the loss of their baby daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

As Whitney waited for Zack to return, she was having doubts about the decision she made and had an emotional heart-to-heart with the nurse.

The nurse reassured her that she made the right decision for her and her little girl and gave Whitney some comforting words. Meanwhile, Zack was being consoled by the dad who had interrupted his alone time earlier.

Zack returned to the room where Whitney was cradling their baby in her arms and they began talking about what Peach's life would have been like. They spoke about her fifth birthday party and how it would be football themed and that she would be a tomboy just like her mum.

As they thought about Peach's life, Whitney added: "It's never goodbye if you're in here."

They then kissed their daughter goodbye, before the nurse took baby Peach away as they sobbed.

Fans praised the actors for their incredible performances and hailed it as the "best episode ever"...

One of the best episodes #Eastenders has ever made tonight. Outstanding acting by Shona 👏

#EastEnders tonights episode is one of the best episodes of Eastenders. Beautiful writing and brilliant acting by everyone but particularly @ShonaBM and @JamesFarrar_ . Heartbreaking

So beautifully written. One of the best ever episodes of #Eastenders

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said of the storyline: “It was imperative for us to work alongside Antenatal Results and Choices (opens in new tab) and SOFT UK (opens in new tab) to accurately present, and sensitively portray, such an emotional storyline that many parents may relate to.

"Shona and James’ performances have thoughtfully portrayed the realities of the diagnosis and the decision-making process with compassion and understanding. We hope that this story resonates with the audience and that we represent it as sensitively, and as accurately as possible.”

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.