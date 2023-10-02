EastEnders LEGEND Lauren Branning to make an 'explosive' return to Walford

EastEnders icon Jacqueline Jossa is set to make an "explosive" return to Walford as she reprises her role of Lauren Branning after five years.

Lauren was last seen on screen in June when she travelled to France to visit her ex-boyfriend Peter Beale (Thomas Law) with their son Louie. However, it all came crashing down when she discovered that Peter's mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was actually alive after 25 years.

Prior to this, she made a brief return to Walford last December for the funeral of Dot Cotton (June Brown).

The Beales have since returned to Walford, but just what brings Lauren back to the Square is yet to be revealed.

With Cindy back from the dead, deep wounds to mend with Peter, and a sister living in the Vic who she isn’t aware of yet, Lauren’s return is sure to stir up trouble as she is thrown into the heart of the drama.

Jacqueline Jossa is reprising her role as Lauren Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

On reprising the role, Jacqueline Jossa said: “I’m really excited! It’s such an amazing time to be back as there is so much buzz around EastEnders at the moment, and I’ve been watching and loving it like a fan. Walford holds such a special place in my heart, so it really does feel like coming home.”

Lauren first left the Square in 2018 after the death of her sister Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) when the pair fell from the roof of The Queen Vic on Christmas Day in 2017.

Lauren survived the accident but Abi tragically lost her life and has since been living in New Zealand with son Louie.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jaqueline back to the role of Lauren Branning. Although we only saw Lauren on-screen a few of months ago, her return left plenty of unfinished business between her and the Beale’s. The Branning family have a long history of being at the heart of the drama in Walford, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have Jacqueline back in the Square as she continues that family tradition.”

