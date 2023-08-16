EastEnders legend set to LEAVE the soap just weeks after their return?
Could an EastEnders icon be leaving the Square once more after returning just weeks ago?
EastEnders favourite Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) made her explosive comeback to the Square just weeks ago, but could she be leaving Walford once more in upcoming scenes?
Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) was stunned to see his ex-wife Yolande unexpectedly turn up in his living room after being kicked out by her other half, Anton, in Birmingham.
After a shaky start to their reunion, the former lovers decided to rekindle their relationship — but their happiness is set to be short-lived by the unwelcome arrival of Anton.
Patrick and Yolande are all loved up, but it's clear that Yolande is hiding something as she keeps ignoring a call. Later in the café, the couple are shocked when Yolande's ex-lover Anton arrives and a fight erupts between him and Patrick.
Back at number 20, Anton firmly insists Yolande is leaving with him, telling her he's willing to forgive and forget everything and gives her until tomorrow to come back and make amends.
Determined to get his ex back, Anton pleads with Yolande to return to Birmingham and resorts to desperate measures by giving her a life-changing ultimatum.
With a huge decision to make, will Yolande decide to stay in Walford or go back to Birmingham?
Could this be the end of Patrick and Yolande's reunion before it has even begun?
Yolande first arrived on the Square in 2003 as Patrick’s love interest before later becoming his wife. During her five years in Albert Square, Yolande had a famous ongoing feud with love rival Pat Evans (Pam St Clement).
However, when Yolande was offered a job at Minute Mart HQ in Birmingham, she couldn't turn down the opportunity and left the Square, leaving Patrick behind. The pair later divorced in 2009.
Having briefly reprised her role in 2017, Yolande recently returned to Walford to reunite with Patrick who went searching for her at the start of the year.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.