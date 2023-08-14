EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin makes a SHOCKING confession to Suki!

Eve Unwin admits all to Suki Panesar after going off the rails in Tuesday's double episode of EastEnders (at the earlier time of 7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve Unwin has spent the night on a bench after drinking herself into oblivion. When Eve discovered that her date 'Caz' was not who she said she was and had a shocking tie to her past, she was sent into a complete head spin.

Suki Panesar finds a crashed out Eve and is concerned, encouraging Eve to open up about her twin sister's death. Eve's sister was killed in a car accident after leaving the house drunk and Eve has always felt guilt that she never stopped her.

Suki offers to go to the police station with Eve, so she can share the shocking new details about the tragedy. After talking to a police officer, Eve is devastated when she's told that Caz has already served her time and the case is now closed.

Heading to the Albert, a heartbroken Eve turns to the bottle yet again. With Eve missing, Suki enlists Stacey Slaters help to find her, sharing the state that Eve is in.

By the time they get to the Albert, Eve has left and Stacey panics when she learns where Eve has gone.

In the Square, a simmering Eve confronts Caz...

Suki and Stacey intervene just in time to stop anything bad happening and Stacey takes Caz back to hers to let her calm down. When Suki turns up with Eve, Caz is spooked.

Left alone with a manipulative Theo Hawthorne, her cage is rattled when Theo suggests she go to the police over Eve's actions. Theo has long been full of jealousy over Stacey's close friendship with Eve and he's desperate to get her out of the picture.

Will Caz take the bait and land ex-con Eve in big trouble?

Anna Knight works up the courage to make an important call. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight has been in a huge dilemma ever since of getting hold of her missing mum's phone number. Freddie Slater gently encourages her to open up to her family and let them know what's going on.

Confessing to dad George Knight and his girlfriend Elaine Peacock, she's hurt when George snaps at her. He tells her that he's had her mum's number for years but despite his attempts to contact her, there's been radio silence - it's clear she doesn't want to be found.

Elaine is concerned for an upset Anna and tells George that it's natural for her to want to speak to her mum. Seeing the sense in Elaine's words, George tells Anna he gives her his blessing to make the call.

Nervously dialling the number, Anna leaves a message telling her mum that she's living in Walford and she misses her every day.

As the hours go by, it's clear that Rose Knight, aka Cindy Beale, is not going to reply to her daughter. A devastated Anna sends her mum a scathing text and then opens up to Bobby Beale about her heartbreak.

In France, the text to Cindy from Anna is seen by Cindy's son Peter Beale. Confused about the message from Cindy's 'daughter', he confronts dad Ian Beale.

Realising the game is up, Ian is forced to confess that Peter has two half sisters, Anna and Gina. He grabs Cindy's phone and deletes the text, pleading with Peter to keep Anna's contact secret from his mum.

Not willing to forget the bombshell news so easily, Peter books himself on the first Eurostar he can get on. He arrives in Albert Square just as Gina Knight and Anna are preparing to close up the Vic for the night...

Will he introduce himself?

Alfie Moon has been hit with shock news about his health. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is being evasive about the MRI scan that he's been booked in for, not wanting to deal with the fact he could be facing something terrifying.

Phil Mitchell realises that Alfie's trying to skirt around the subject and he takes him for a kick about with the boys to try and get him to open up.

Still stubbornly refusing to talk about it, Alfie is given pause for thought when Phil reminds him he needs to take his health seriously for his kids' sake.

In an attempt to talk sense into Alfie, Phil reveals that he's booked himself in for a prostate exam, as his dad Eric Mitchell died from prostate cancer.

Will Alfie be persuaded to go for his scan after all?

Is Yolande Trueman keeping secrets from Patrick Trueman? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Patrick Trueman and Yolande Trueman are loved up but it's clear that Yolande is hiding something, as she keeps ignoring a call. The couple are stunned when Yolande's ex Anton bursts into the cafe and gets in a fight with Patrick!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:00 pm, due to Athletics World Championships on BBC One on Wednesday evening.