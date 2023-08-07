EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin DEVASTATED by shock bombshell

EastEnders' Eve Unwin's world is shattered after a making horrifying discovery in Wednesday's episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve has been in turmoil following her split from soulmate, Suki Panesar. The secret lovers were all ready to run away from Walford and start a new life together until Suki's son Vinny discovered their affair and blackmailed his mum into choosing her family over Eve.

Heartbroken by Suki's abandonment, Eve has remained single since their break-up. But things are now looking up in her love life after making a connection with newcomer, Caz.

Eve was intrigued to learn Caz, who's going under the name of 'Amanda', was looking for her. The ladies hit it off straightaway and Eve didn't hesitate in accepting Amanda's offer to go for a drink.

But is there an ulterior motive to Amanda's invite?

Eve Unwin's date with newcomer Caz goes horribly wrong. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater discovers that Eve has a date with Amanda when she leaves her phone unattended and decides to bring it up with her.

Eve opens up about her plans, but decides she can't meet Amanda when Stacey receives another threatening letter from her stalker. Not wanting Eve to miss out, Stace insists she goes ahead with the date and lends her a new outfit to impress Amanda.

Unfortunately, the evening isn't quite what Eve had hoped for as she struggles to find a spark with Amanda. Feeling awkward, Eve prepares to leave The Albert, but is stopped in her tracks when Amanda declares her real name is Caroline.

In an instant, Eve's world is turned upside down as Caroline then reveals her true identity.

But just who is she and what is her connection to Eve?

Elaine Peacock and George Knight disapprove of Linda Carter's plans. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon tries to distract himself from his ongoing health woes by supporting good friend, Linda Carter.

The landlady is debating whether to fight for custody of Janine and Mick Carter's baby son. Keen to help, Alfie agrees to accompany Linda to meet her solicitor, but Elaine Peacock and George Knight are quick to voice their disapproval of the idea.

Later on, a clearly distracted Alfie forgets all about his promise to Linda and hails a cab to take him to the hospital, while his son Tommy looks on.

Following his appointment, miserable Alfie heads to Peggy's where he proceeds to get drunk and ends up clashing with Phil Mitchell.

Feeling guilty over letting Linda down, Alfie slopes off to The Vic and apologises. She clocks that Alfie isn't his usual cheery self, but he covers, not wanting to let anyone know what's ailing him.

Bobby Beale tries to impress Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, three is a crowd for Freddie Slater, Bobby Beale and Anna Knight.

Despite having grown close to the bubbly barmaid, Freddie is on a mission to get Anna together with his best mate, Bobby.

Fred decides to bow out of their planning meeting for Bernie's upcoming birthday party, so Bobby can have some alone time with his crush.

But when Bobby tries to be someone he's not by acting all suave and sophisticated, an uncomfortable Anna makes a swift exit.

Will Bobby ever get his girl?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.