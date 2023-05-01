EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is FLOORED by news about Mick!

Linda Carter is stunned when she's sent a letter about Mick Carter in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is feeling buoyed after a successful coronation celebration at The Vic, which has helped to ease her depression over losing love of her life Mick Carter.

But things are about to come crashing down around her ears when she receives a stark reminder in the post...

Opening a letter, she reels to find Mick's 'Presumption of Death' certificate. She's had to wait for months to get official confirmation of his 'death', as Mick was presumed drowned in the sea, although his body has never been found.

When Suki Panesar finds out about the certificate, she's pleased, telling husband Nish Panesar that Linda is now able to go ahead with the sale of The Vic. Suki and Nish are sure that they'll soon be the pub's new owners after agreeing a deal with Linda.

It seems like there might be a flaw in their plan, however...

Linda makes a call to a mystery person and says the The Vic is nearly theirs. She mentions that she's only keeping Nish and Suki hanging until the mystery buyer can secure the money.

Who could it be?

Denzel Danes is alarmed when he finds Kim Fox having a panic attack. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox has been struggling with anxiety ever since her car crash, where her boyfriend's son Denzel Danes nearly died.

Distracted by a shock phone message, Kim ploughed her new car into scaffolding and Denzel was rushed to hospital.

Fortunately, Denzel has made a good recovery but Kim was arrested for driving without due care and attention. With the court case set for the next day, it's left her feeling even more strung out.

Needing to go out on a work errand, a nervous Kim gets into the car. She's left paralysed by fear when it triggers her anxiety and she goes into a full blown panic attack.

Denzel finds Kim locked in the car and he's horrified, concerned that she's having a heart attack.

After talking Kim into unlocking the car, he's relieved that it's not her heart. When she admits she was having a panic attack, he's concerned that she's been keeping her anxiety to herself.

Denzel makes Kim promise to tell his dad Howie Danes the truth about how she's been feeling but will she open up?

Eve Unwin hears out a hearbroken Reiss Colwell. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is devastated after boyfriend Reiss Colwell's betrayal. When he was forced to confess his bombshell secret, a horrified Sonia kicked him out.

Reiss was in turmoil and spent the night in his car, not knowing where to turn. When Eve Unwin finds him she takes pity on him and encourages him to explain the story to her.

Once Reiss has revealed everything, Eve can understand why he's been keeping secrets. Knowing that there's more to the situation than first meets the eye, she decides to help him out.

Popping round to see Sonia, Eve encourages her to hear what Reiss has to say before she makes a final judgement.

Can Sonia put aside her upset to listen to him?

Alfie Moon gives Stacey Slater some shock news. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon leaves Stacey Slater concerned about paying her bills when he announces he's moving out of the Slater house. It seems Alfie is about to get a flatmate, without asking for one, when Freddie Slater insists that he's moving in with him!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.