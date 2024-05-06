EastEnders spoilers: week of May 13-16

It's another dramatic week on EastEnders as George Knight has an unexpected reunion with his estranged son Junior and a shock event brings chaos as the residents celebrate Zack Hudson and Whitney Dean's stag and hen-do. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Walford for the week of May 13...

Monday, May 13

Britney Wainwright goes back to her troublesome ways. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elaine Peacock returns to the Vic and is disappointed when her fiancé George Knight doesn't seem to care about her departure. Cindy Beale arrives and reveals that George is ready to fight as the Knight women try to convince him otherwise. However, he is adamant in his decision.

Gina Knight tries to blackmail George out of the fight, but her attempt fails. Elaine demands Cindy to leave and is later comforted by Anna Knight.

Desperate to put an end to the madness, Anna makes a last-minute attempt to stop the fight and leaves a message with Junior Knight.

Amy Mitchell grows jealous of her boyfriend Denzel Danes and Ebony's friendship and confides in her half-sister Penny Branning that she wants to sleep with Denzel.

Penny assures her that she should only take that step if she's ready, before Amy asks to spend some alone time with Denzel upstairs at his party.

Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson joins forces with Britney Wainwright to get items for Whitney Dean's wedding. When Bianca's haggling with the market traders falls flat, Britney soon gets up to her old tricks again.

Whitney is over the moon with Bianca and Britney's efforts as they share an emotional moment when Whitney tries on her wedding dress. But her happiness is shattered when Britney accidentally lets slip about her and Bianca’s earlier antics.

Yolande Trueman decides to take a holiday with Patrick Trueman for some time away from Walford after Levi assures her it won’t stall her investigation.

Yolande tells Denzel that Denise Fox or Chelsea Fox will move in with him while they're away, but Denzel asks Yolande to allow him to prove he can be trusted to live on his own.

Tuesday, May 14

George Knight reunites with a familiar face. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

George is shocked to come face-to-face with his estranged son Junior and stops the fight.

Feeling out of place, Junior makes his excuses to leave the Vic and heads to Peggy’s where he meets Bianca. The pair head back to No.25 and they end up sleeping together.

Whitney is furious at Bianca for letting Britney steal and takes away her Maid of Honour duties, disowning her in the process. Lauren Branning arrives at No.3B and comes to the rescue by finding Whitney a hen outfit as Whitney asks her to be her Maid of Honour.

Lauren accepts but it’s clear her and Zack Hudson are consumed by guilt after sleeping together.

Amy and Denzel attempt to sleep with each other, but Denzel has difficulties because of the steroids. Amy tries to make him feel better, but he covers and offends her in the process.

Later on, Nugget Gulati finds Amy in McKlunky's and tries to cheer her up, but she baulks when he gets the wrong end of the stick and tries to kiss her.

Back home, Penny mistakes Amy’s quietness for coyness, but she's soon worried when she realises how upset Amy is.

Wednesday, May 15

Lauren Branning prepares to tell Whitney Dean the worst. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It's Whitney and Zack's stag and hen do as the Walford residents prepare to dress up to celebrate the happy couple.

Whitney won't forgive Bianca and she soon gets jealous when Lauren is painted as a saint. Knowing Lauren's true colours, Bianca issues her an ultimatum — she has to tell Whitney she slept with Zack or she will tell her herself.

Lauren tries to voice her doubts about Zack to Whitney, but she backs out at the last minute. Bianca arrives to comfort Whitney before Penny interrupts by luring them both to the taco van under false pretences and locking them in.

Things are hostile between them as Lauren prepares to confess everything but they’re stopped in their tracks when Whitney’s water’s break.

Penny insists Amy must hold Denzel and Nugget accountable for their behaviour, but she reasons that talking is the answer.

Nugget lies to Denzel that Amy kissed him and he breaks up with Amy. In the Minute Mart, Amy gives Nugget some home truths as he starts to worry about his friendships.

Elaine tries to speak to George, but he dismisses her and goes to Peggy's with Junior where he tells him all about his true identity and Eddie Knight’s trial.

Kat Slater organises a meal at Walford East for Alfie Moon and the boys to celebrate the end of his hormone therapy.

Alfie is surprised by her gesture and Tommy Moon asks Alfie if he wants to get back with Kat after noticing his behaviour towards her.

Thursday, May 16

Zack Hudson is oblivious when Whitney goes into labour. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Whitney panics as she faces giving birth in the taco van and things are made worse when Lauren’s phone battery dies and their desperate cries for help go unanswered. Zack goes to look for Whitney but he gets distracted by the entertainment.

Tommy tries to play matchmaker between his mum and Alfie as he takes the twins home. However, the pair are interrupted by Reiss Colwell.

Nugget continues to questions his friendships after an argument with Penny and an awkward encounter with Ebony at the Boxing Den. Later on, he begs Denzel to give him steroids wrongly assuming they are the answer to his problems.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.