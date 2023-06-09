EastEnders star reveals FRESH twist for the Christmas flashforward murder
EastEnders star Brian Conley gave some surprising details about the Christmas flashforward murder.
EastEnders star Brian Conley, who plays Rocky Cotton, has shared a surprising twist for the Christmas flashforward murder.
Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.
In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flash forwarded to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.
Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a cut lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.
During his appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch yesterday (Thursday, June 8), Brian spoke to Steph McGovern and revealed the surprising twist that multiple endings with different victims would be filmed to prevent the secret from being exposed.
He confessed: "None of us have got a clue. I believe leading up to Christmas, there might be ten of us laying there so that it will be a big surprise to us as well.
"We're all going to maybe film a moment where we're all laying on the floor, and then right up until the last minute, they can reveal on Christmas Day who it is."
The soap star also mentioned that you can see the amber cufflinks the deceased male was wearing and everyone has been eagerly looking out for them to find some clues.
"You just saw the cufflinks and I think everyone has been looking out for those cufflinks for a while now," he said.
Brian touched upon whether he could be facing the chop at Christmas as he revealed: "You're in an ongoing drama so you know people do pass away and you do live on tenterhooks, especially if you’re enjoying it, and we all are. They’re a lovely bunch, everyone there. I'm very happy to be there and the fact that it’s the number one soap is very exciting."
