'EastEnders' star Ricky Champ announces big baby news

EastEnders actor Ricky Champ, who plays Stuart Highway on the soap, has revealed that he and his wife Samantha Gilbert are expecting their second child together.

Ricky shared the exciting news on Twitter, posting a picture of a baby scan along with the words: “Baby Champ due July 2022.”

His wife Samantha also announced the news of their new bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing a snap of the same picture with the caption: “Hey Baby the reason I’ve felt so terrible the last few months but for the best reason. 2022 you’re going to be the best one yet (I also know how hard other people’s baby announcements can feel so if you need to mute/unfollow I completely understand).”

The couple already has a four-year-old daughter named Beatrix, but as well as being busy with his Dad duties at home, Ricky’s also been occupied on EastEnders with his current emotional storyline.

Ricky’s character, Stuart Highway is currently battling breast cancer on the soap and is struggling to come to terms with his diagnosis. Stuart and his on-screen wife Rainie Highway’s (Tanya Franks) relationship has been on the rocks ever since as Stuart is yet to tell her the news.

Stuart Highway has been struggling to cope with his recent diagnosis on 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders has been working closely with Macmillan Cancer Support on this storyline to ensure that Stuart’s cancer ordeal is as realistic as possible.

Ricky opened up about his character’s shocking cancer diagnosis, saying that, “I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline. We will see Stuart really struggle with the fact he has cancer, and to learn that it’s breast cancer is really difficult for him to understand.

"I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.”

EastEnders airs tonight at 8pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.