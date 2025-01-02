EastEnders tonight sees harrowing aftermath of wedding bloodbath with shocking death twist
Tonight's EastEnders reveals the aftermath of Suki and Eve's wedding from hell which saw four main characters left fighting for their lives.
EastEnders' New Year episode left fans in shock last night as Eve and Suki's wedding turned into a living nightmare, leaving four main characters fighting for their lives.
But tonight's episode, available on BBC iPlayer now and on BBC One at 7.30 tonight, reveals the fate of Suki, Eve, Nish and Denise after Nish's ultimate revenge plan ended in tragedy.
Yesterday's episode saw Suki and Eve finally get married as they believed Nish's reign of terror was over after he faked his death. But what they didn't realise is he had been manipulating his grandson Nugget into helping him ever since he escaped from prison.
New Year's Day's episode saw Denise follow Nugget into the basement Nish has been hiding in - but she soon regretted getting involved when Nish hit her over the head with a champagne bottle (mirroring what she did to him in The Vic last Christmas) and left her for dead.
Nish then made his way to the wedding and managed to get into the honeymoon suite where he poisoned Eve's champagne before trying to kill himself and take Suki with him.
As the epsiode ended, we saw Nish and Suki fall off the hotel balcony, much to the horror of the wedding guests who were partying below. But while fans were left wondering if any of the four characters would meet their maker, tonight's epsiode confirms their fate.
Who dies in EastEnders' New Year's bloodbath?
Unsurprisingly, Nish is conformed dead not long into today's epsiode, finally ending his revenge plan against Suki.
Suki is also in a bad way but thankfully she is still breathing after she landed on Nish, meaning he partially broke her fall.
While Nugget confesses to his mum that he helped Nish, leaving Priya to go to the bedsit and clean away his fingerprints, Eve is rushed to the hospital. It looks to be touch and go for a while, however, the doctors manage to get an antidote to the poison into her sharpish and she finally wakes up, much to Stacey's relief.
Also in the hospital, Denise is seen fighting for her life, with both Jack and Ravi panicking that she isn't going to make it. However, she is also revealed to be okay - and Jack is the one who fills her in on what happened, revealing that Ravi raised the alarm while Jack brought her into the hospital.
But what about Suki?
When Stacey reveals to Eve that Suki is still unconscious after her balcony plunge with Nish, Eve is understandably terrified she is going to lose her new wife and tears out her own hospital tubes and monitors so that she can go and be by her side.
As Eve talks to Suki, she tells her she is trying to be brave but she really needs her by her side, but it is only as she tells Suki that Nish is finally dead and can never hurt them again that Suki comes around and they hug.
As the police zip Nish into a body bag back at the wedding venue, Suki and Eve lie on the hospital bed as Suki utters the words 'We win' and finally they are free of Nish and everything he has put them through.
EastEnders continues tonight on BBC One at 7.30pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
