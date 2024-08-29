EastEnders tonight: The Six accused as a HUGE secret is revealed!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, August 29) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs a dramatic confrontation for The Six in tonight's episode, ahead of Dean Wicks going on trial for Keanu Taylor's murder next week!

Bernie Taylor, Keanu's grieving sister, has been tormenting Linda Carter and Sharon Watts with anonymous, threatening messages.

And in tonight's episode, the women confront their tormentor, only for Bernie to fight back in a VERY public way!

Have The Six got a huge new problem on their hands?!

Dean's been manipulating Bernie from prison (Image credit: BBC)

Since Dean got locked up for killing Keanu, it seemed the women who really committed the crime had got away with it.

Sort of.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They managed to frame Dean Wicks for the murder, planting evidence and lying about seeing him in Albert Square on Christmas night.

Dean - who raped Linda and who tampered with his own daughter's medication causing her to become critically ill - is definitely no angel.

But would him going to prison for a crime he didn't commit, rather than one he did, really be the best punishment?!

Sharon thinks she can persuade Bernie that Dean is guilty - but she's wrong! (Image credit: BBC)

In tonight's episode, a furious Sharon tells newly sober (for now!) Linda that Bernie is the one who's been messaging.

She asks Bernie to meet her at her house, and when Bernie arrives, surprised to see Linda and Sharon both there, Sharon calls her secret phone.

For a while it seems like Sharon's got the upper hand, as she explains how Dean is master manipulator.

"Come on Bernie, please wake up," she begs.

But Bernie's not budging.

"Oh Sharon, I'm awake," she says. "I can see she can't look me in the eye properly... because what ever Dean did to her, whatever else he's done, he didn't kill my brother."

Bernie's going public with her accusations! (Image credit: BBC)

Bernie's not quite worked it out - she's still convinced Sharon's the guilty party and Linda's not about to confess. And later in the episode, she takes very public action to share her suspicions.

Sharon hears a noise outside and goes to investigate, only to find Bernie has daubed 'murderer' on her front door in red paint! And as a shocked Sharon takes a step forward, Bernie chucks the rest of the paint over her enemy!

"I ain't got to hide no more," she says. "So neither should you."

And then to the despair of The Six, who are all watching on, Bernie shouts her accusations to the whole of Walford.

"Sharon Watts is a murderer!" she yells. "Sharon Watts killed my brother!"

We can't wait for Dean's trial to start in next week's episodes!

Bernie throws the rest of the paint over Sharon (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.