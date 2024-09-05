EastEnders tonight: Twist after twist as The Six fall apart!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, September 5) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs more shocking twists in The Six murder story tonight - but is it really the end or will the woman live to fight another day?

Yesterday's episode saw Linda Carter march into the police station and confess to killing Keanu Taylor.

And her determination to take the blame for the murder leads to everything falling apart!

But that's not the only twist on offer today! As Bernie says later in the episode, it's "shock, after shock"!

Linda tells a version of the truth to the detective (Image credit: BBC)

Linda tries her best to get the police to listen to her story about what happened on Christmas night.

But as she tells DCI Arthurs what she did, she's careful not to drop any of the other women in it.

And that means her story doesn't quite add up.

When DCI Arthurs questions her further, Linda blames the booze and says she can't remember the details.

But her story is unconvincing, and though Arthurs warns Linda that she could face prison, he doesn't really look like he believes her.

Can Ritchie save the day? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, elsewhere at the police station, Ritchie's got involved! YAY! She fills Sharon in on what Linda's been up to and Sharon begs her to let the others know.

Back on the Square, Linda's taking things even further as she goes into the cafe where Bernie is still working.

She tells Keanu's devoted sister the truth about what happened.

"Sharon didn't kill Keanu," she says. "I did."

Bernie can't believe what she's hearing - she launches herself at Linda and attacks her, strangling her just as Keanu did to Sharon.

When Bernie finally lets go, she demands Linda goes to the police, and Linda tells her they don't believe her.

Bernie chokes Linda just as Keanu did to Sharon (Image credit: BBC)

And that's when the rest of The Six (minus Sharon, of course, who's still banged up), arrive to spill the beans!

"She weren't the only one there," reveals Kathy.

The women explain what happened at Christmas.

"We were so terrified," says Denise.

"We were all there, we saw him," Kathy adds. "He was choking the breath out of Sharon. Linda saved Sharon's life."

They try to explain why they didn't call the police. But Bernie's still furious.

"You killed my brother," she growls at Linda. "And you covered it up."

And then she announces she's going to the police - though Suki tries to argue!

But Denise is more worried about what happens next.

"Please Bernie," she begs. "Just give us a bit of time to say goodbye to our children."

Denise and Stacey beg Bernie for time to say goodbye (Image credit: BBC)

As tearful Bernie runs off into the night, The Six head home where they say silent goodbyes to their families.

Are they facing a long stretch behind bars? It definitely looks that way!

BUT as if that's not enough twists for one dramatic episode, there's more. As the episode draws to a close, Sharon is moved to a prison cell.

She sits, hunched and scared while the guard shuts her inside.

How will Shaz react when she discovers who's in the cell next door?! (Image credit: BBC)

Then the guard goes to the cell next door to deliver some contraband cigarettes.

"Money's on the side," the prisoner tells him.

And as she lights a cigarette her face is revealed - and it's only blooming CHRISSIE WATTS!

Sharon's banged up next door to the woman who killed her dad Den!

Chrissie killed Den, let Zoe Slater think she was responsible, and together with Zoe and Sam Mitchell buried the body under the barrel store floor at The Queen Vic. She even let Sam go to jail for her crime - for a while - before she confessed.

Hmm that all sounds a bit familiar...

We can't WAIT to see the fireworks when the two Watts women come face to face!

Chrissie killed Sharon's dad, Den (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.