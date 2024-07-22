EastEnders tonight: TWO characters make VERY bad decisions

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Monday, July 22) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders tonight is jam-packed with people making BIG mistakes that could change their lives - and definitely not for the better!

First up Linda Carter struggles with Dean Wicks being in court for his plea hearing, while across the Square, Reiss Colwell's money troubles get the better of him.

And they both react in disastrous - but predictable fashion.

Bernie won't leave Linda alone (Image credit: BBC)

With Dean in court, Linda's not interested as Bernie tries to get her to talk about what she saw on the night Keanu was murdered. She hides away in the cellar at the pub and her eye is caught by a bottle of vodka.

BUT bravely, she manages to resist temptation.

For a while.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Linda gives in to temptation (Image credit: BBC)

Later, though, Linda's accosted - again - by Bernie, who's been to court and reports that Dean pleaded not guilty.

"Of course he did," says Linda frantically. "He's never guilty of anything, is he? Raping me, killing Keanu..." and then she runs off back to the pub.

And that's where she once more hides in the cellar and this time, she gives in to temptation.

She grabs the vodka bottle and takes a huge swig.

Bad decision, Linda. Very bad.

(Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, across Albert Square, mild-mannered but oddly sinister book-keeper Reiss is tackling his money issues in his tried and tested manner of scamming Sharon Watts.

Knowing he owes wife Debbie's care home another £13,500 that he hasn't got, he marches over to see Sharon and spins her a line about how she owes corporation tax.

And then he takes things even further as he lies that she had a letter about it when she was in Australia after Keanu's murder.

Seeing Shaz's stricken face, though, Reiss suddenly has an attack of conscience. He tells Sharon he'll find a loophole and heads off to find an alternative way of raising the funds.

Reiss has been lying to Sonia (Image credit: BBC)

Sadly for Reiss - and Sharon - there appears to be no magic money tree growing in Walford.

And when Reiss finds out that Sonia's pregnant, he's not nearly as happy as Sonia's hoping he'll be.

The pair row and finally Reiss admits the full extent of his debts, leaving Sonia devastated - and furious.

So making yet another bad decision, Reiss heads back to see unsuspecting Sharon.

"It's bad news," he tells her, asking her to transfer the money he needs.

Will his scam be discovered?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.